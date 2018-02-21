Video: SLC drag on ‘Qweens Around the Country’

“Qweens Around the Country,” a new internet show from international media company Hey Qween showcases drag’s stars of tomorrow in your favorite local bars and venues in a city. This week, “Qweens Around the Country” hits Salt Lake City and showcases performances from Mona Diet (@MonaDietSLC,) Gia Bianca Stephens (@GiaBiancaStephens) and Kay Bye (@TheOnlyKayBye.)

Hey Qween TV is the gayest channel you’ll ever watch on Youtube! Every week, host Jonny McGovern and drag diva Lady Red Couture riff about current hot topics and interview amazing LGBTQ guests on our fabulous show “Hey Qween!” Recent guests include Alaska Thunderf*ck, Trixie Mattel, Aja, Dita Von Teese, and more to come! And if you’re in the mood for some delicious celebrity gossip, each week on Hot T, Jonny McGovern and his Hot T panelists dish on all the craziest tabloid rumors and throw some Hollywood shade. To learn more about Hey Qween TV visit heyqween.tv