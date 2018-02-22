San Fran Gay Men’s Choir to honor Andrew Lippa, Mary Lambert, and Tyler Glenn

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir, whose mission is to create extraordinary musical experiences that inspire community, activism, and compassion, announced a stellar lineup of honorees and VIP guests for the 40th Season Crescendo Gala. As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, this year SFGMC will honor two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mary Lambert with the Inspiration Award for her achievements in advancing LGBTQ equality. The evening will also honor Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees with the Trailblazer Award, as well as renowned Emmy-winning and Grammy and Tony Award-nominated composer Andrew Lippa with the Vanguard Award. The Corporate Leadership Award will be presented to the President of AT&T Pacific Region, Ken McNeely.

Being held February 24, at the Fairmont San Francisco, other special guests include Star Trek: Discover and 13 Reasons Why actor and activist Wilson Cruz, Bob the Drag Queen, Pitch Perfect’s Kelley Jakle, son of newly elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones and LGBTQ activist Carson Jones, acclaimed author and activist Armistead Maupin and President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors London Breed.

This year, significant portions of funds raised will support SFGMC’s newest program, RHYTHM: Reaching Youth Through Music. This new educational youth outreach program brings the message of anti-bullying and acceptance through music, personal stories, and experiences. RHYTHM brings high school students from all over the Bay Area and members of SFGMC together to share experiences, foster a safe space and grow from powerful stories of coming out and overcoming adversity. This landmark initiative will reach over 3500 By Area students in the next four months.

“In light of our 40th Anniversary, we will celebrate what SFGMC is at its core — family — while paying tribute to three honorees whose own lives and advocacy work have entered around theirs. With RHYTHM, we’re aiming to spread the message of love and community to the younger generation. Our ultimate goal is to support them living their authentic lives,” said Chris Verdugo, executive director of SFGMC.