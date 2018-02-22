Weekend Events: A concert with Crickets, tubing with Bears, nesting with Woolf, and more

23Friday — Doug Varone & Dancers

Award-winning choreographer and director Doug Varone’s work is known for its emotional range, kinetic breadth and the diversity of genres in which he works. Along with dancers from the University of Utah’s School of Dance, Varone’s acclaimed company will perform an intensely intimate new work, in the shelter of the fold, exploring the questioning inherent in faith. The evening will also feature a guest performance by Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company.

Marriott Center for Dance, 330 S. 1500 East, UofU, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $30, utahpresents.org

— Salty Cricket’s 10th Birthday Concert: A Pierrot Event

Join these immaculate chirpers (not Fergie doing the national anthem) for a Pierrot Ensemble concert to celebrate 10 good years of new classical music in Utah. Admission includes cake and champagne/sparkling cider toast! Who said toast??

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., 7:30 p.m. Tickets $13-24, eventbrite.com

— Bernstein at 100 with Conrad Tao

Immerse yourself in Bernstein’s startling and still timely portrait of the current uncertainty, Symphony No. 2 “Age of Anxiety,” when pianist Conrad Tao, “a thoughtful artist and dynamic performer,” returns to Utah for a celebration of Bernstein’s 100th birthday. The program begins with Saint-Saëns’ bone-rattling Danse macabre and his precocious Symphony No. 1.

Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, 7 p.m., through Saturday. Ticket prices vary, usuo.org

24Saturday — Utah Bears Tubing Weekend

Get your head and privates out of the gutter, and put ’em on a sloping hill! Upon arrival to the park look for the big bear in a red coat or possibly blue. Well, that’s distinctive! After getting your bum lubed, join the Bears for an evening dinner at 5 p.m., Red Banjo Pizza Parlor in Park City. Plus, Sunday Brunch, 11 a.m., Red Rock Brewery at Fashion Place Mall.

Gorgoza Park, 3863 Kilby rd., Park City, 1:30-4 p.m. Tickets $30 (includes for-your-pleasure tubes), presale tix at https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=XYNEUUF853WDG

— Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? National Theatre

In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George’s displeasure, has invited the new professor and his wife to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple is drawn into George and Martha’s toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

Sonia Friedman Productions present James Macdonald’s critically acclaimed, 5-star production of Edward Albee’s landmark play, broadcast live to cinemas from the Harold Pinter Theatre, London.

Park City Library, Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, 3 p.m. Tickets $20, parkcityfilmseries.com

25Sunday — Viva la Diva Brunch Show

This weekend the DIVAs pay tribute to musicals Mame, Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago, Betty Boop and more. The event is 21+, and food and cocktails sold separately.

Club X, 445 S. 400 West, doors at 12:30 p.m./2 p.m. showtime. Tickets $25, parrottix.com

— LGBTQ And Their Straight Spouses Panel Discussion

Join the Utah Gay Fathers and the Supportive Straight Spouses for a conversation about the dynamics and experiences when one spouse comes out as LGBTQ — with a panel of gay fathers, lesbian mothers, and straight spouses. Experiences will be shared, and questions taken in an open dialogue on what it means when a spouse comes out. The conversation will be candid, compassionate, and focused, discussing healthy ways to navigate relationships and family as dynamics change outside the closet door. They welcome married, divorced, and separated couples and individuals to join in the discussion.

Intermountain Medical Center, Doty Center East Auditorium, 5121 Cottonwood St., Murray. Free

Photo: Erin Baiano