Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck will not seek Senate 2 seat

Saying she was “sincerely touched” by her supporters’ calls asking her to run for the Utah Senate 2 seat after Sen. Dabakis announced he would not run for re-election, Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Rose Park, said she would not.

“I’ve tried my best to be an effective and tireless representative over the past ten years, not only for the constituents of my district, but for many others in our state who often feel that their representatives do not reflect their point of view,” she wrote. “I’ve not been perfect by any means, but I have done my level best. I have loved this work.”

She said she lacked two things she feels are necessary o be a state senator: “Desire. Fire in the belly.”

“You deserve all of these qualities in our next Senator: acumen, desire, respect, connection, gravitas. I hope that we will get that,” she wrote. “I also hope that we’ll have a likely cohort of diverse candidates from which to choose. Senate 2 has had a record of giving a voice to marginalized communities. We are unique in that regard and when you’re sitting in legislative committees where you notice that you’re the only woman, or the only person of color, or only LGTBQ person, or only religious minority, the isolation is palpable. Diversity is important to me, but I’ll leave it to others to discern what’s important for them.”

She said she still wishes to advocate on changing electoral systems, supporting the full scope of patient choice for terminally ill patients, and environmental justice.

“I just want to work towards these policy changes (and maybe others) in a different venue and using different tactics,” she said. “I am ready to move into this new space of activism. So, I leave elected representation in our legislative districts to a new team. It’s time to pass the baton.”