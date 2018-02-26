Salt Lake named a top place for LGBT seniors

A senior housing referral service named Salt Lake City as one of the top 20 places for LGBT seniors to live. This is the second annual list and the second time Salt Lake City was included.

For the 2018 list a variety of factors were considered, including: percentage of LGBT population in the area, available social activities, festivals, weather, LGBT Chamber of Commerce presence, presence of gay-friendly senior communities, quality of healthcare, number of hospitals and pharmacies, local and state legislation protecting the LGBT community, cost of living, and the city’s SeniorScore™. The site calls its SeniorScore the “first comprehensive unbiased scoring system specifically designed to identify and measure the livability for seniors” and is calculated by compiling and factoring over 100 variables, including access to health care and number of senior residents, to help determine how well a specific location accommodates the comfort and needs of senior citizens.

Multiple cities in California and Florida made the list, including Ft. Lauderdale, mainly for its high senior population, and Palm Springs, for its high number of same-sex households. The country’s Northwestern region had several cities make the list. Seattle, Washington boasts a large number of senior living facilities, and Portland, Oregon has a high LGBT population. The Eastern part of the United States had a strong presence on the list as well. Beautiful scenery is one reason why Providence, Rhode Island made the list, and Boston, Massachusetts has an abundance of great hospitals, home health and Medicare providers.

Previously, the list of top cities for LGBT seniors predominately focused on larger U.S. cities. However, this year there was no limit on the size range of cities included. The 2018 list highlights both medium-sized and large cities in the United States. SeniorAdvice.com defined medium-sized cities as those ranging in population size of 50,000-500,000 residents, and large cities as having over 500,000 residents. Also, this year, 20 of the most LGBT friendly cities for seniors were identified. Whereas in the past, the list highlighted only 15 cities. A total of 9 cities were repeats from last year’s list and 11 cities were new additions.

The following U.S. cities have been named by SeniorAdvice.com as the most accommodating for LGBT seniors in 2018:

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Austin, Tex. Atlanta, Ga. Portland, Ore. Palm Springs, Calif. Santa Fe, N.M. Providence, R.I. Seattle, Wash. Columbus, Ohio Los Angeles, Calif. New Orleans, La. Tampa, Fla. Boston, Mass. Salt Lake City, Utah San Diego, Calif. Cleveland, Ohio San Francisco, Calif. Albuquerque, N.M. Baltimore, Md. Pittsburgh, Pa.

According to the national nonprofit Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual & Transgender Elders (SAGE), there are 3 million LGBT people age 55+ living in the United States today. With that number increasing each year, the need to discover locations that are welcoming to LGBT elders also increases. SeniorAdvice.com recognizes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender older adult community is currently a very important part of the American population to consider, and has dedicated much time and energy to supporting this group.

“SeniorAdvice.com is an invaluable resource for seniors, their family members, and caregivers to help find the most livable locations. We’re also very dedicated to diversity and inclusion, and we wanted to make sure we could assist members of the gay and lesbian community in finding the best locations for retirement and senior housing,” said SeniorAdvice.com CEO and Founder, Ryan Patterson.

SeniorAdvice.com has previously released several rankings highlighting top places for LGBT seniors: “America’s Best Cities for Gay-Friendly Retirement” and the “The Top Fifteen LGBT-Friendly Senior Living Communities in the U.S.” The company has also released several other articles specifically related to LGBT seniors: “LGBT Assisted Living Communities – Finding a Gay-Friendly Facility” and “Transitioning After Retirement: The Struggles and Triumphs of Transgender Seniors.”

To view details regarding the top gay-friendly cities in America for seniors in 2018, go here. For more information on SeniorScore, go here.