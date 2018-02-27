Derek Kitchen throws hat in the ring for Utah Senate 2 to replace Dabakis

“Senate District 2, I’m in!” writes Derek Kitchen in his announcement that he will run for Utah Senate District 2 to replace outgoing Sen. Jim Dabakis.

“After much thought and deliberation this past week, I have decided to launch my campaign for Utah State Senate District 2,” Kitchen wrote.

Kitchen is the named plaintiff in Kitchen v. Herbert, which brought same-sex marriage to Utah when Judge Robert Shelby ruled in his lawsuit’s favor. He is also co-owner of Laziz Kitchen and Laziz Foods with his husband Moudi Sbeity. He was elected to the Salt Lake City Council District 4 seat in 2015.

“I love serving in my capacity as a city councilman, and have been able to make important progress on issues that I hold close to my heart, like homelessness & affordable housing, and support for small businesses,” Kitchen wrote. “But with the retirement of Senator Dabakis, I see an opportunity to bring a strong voice for Salt Lake City to the state senate.”

He said that his experience on the city council has shown him that local issues matter state-wide.

“All of the issues that I’ve been working on at city hall need to have a hardworking & collaborative partner in the state legislature, and I intend to be that partner,” he wrote. “I am running because Salt Lake needs a senator who will lead the charge on housing and affordability; air quality and transportation; and access to affordable healthcare. These are quality of life issues that impact our community deeply. I will also join the chorus of voices calling for increased funding for education, marijuana legalization, and the protection of our sacred heritage — our public lands.”

“I am so grateful for all the support and encouragement from my family, friends, and the broader community. I look forward to a positive campaign, continuing to engage the residents of Salt Lake City, and being a champion for important issues in the Utah Legislature.”

I want your voice to be amplified in the Utah State Senate but I need your help.

Kitchen has set up a link for donations at secure.actblue.com/donate/kitchenforsenate