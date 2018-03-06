UCA asks for support on final days of legislative session

In the following email blast, Crystal Young-Otterstrom, executive director of the Utah Cultural Alliance makes a plea on two urgent advocacy alerts that need community action on in these final days of the Utah legislative session.

Advocacy Alert #1: The state legislature is once again attempting to take control of the state school board away from voters. For some history of past take over attempts, click here.

Please email your representative in the house and ask them to vote no on SJR16 with one click. If you wish to follow up with a phone call or text, contact info is listed here.

SJR16 wants to replace the 15-member state school board with a single person appointed by the Governor and approved by the state Senate. As a result, this person is not beholden to voters. Imagine how hard our fight would have been to keep middle school arts, health, and Physical Ed required if that decision had been made by someone who wasn’t an elected official!

Advocacy Alert #2: The first round of funded appropriations includes many of the items we asked for (click here for a list), but a few are missing. If your legislator is any of the following members of Executive Appropriations, click here to email them with one click and ask them to support a few more items, including more funding for the Utah Division of Arts & Museums’ Arts Sustainability Grants.

Members of Executive Appropriations:

Sen. Jerry W. Stevenson (R), Rep. Bradley G. Last (R), Sen. Kevin T. Van Tassell (R), Rep. Mike Schultz (R), Sen. J. Stuart Adams (R), Sen. Gene Davis (D), Sen. Luz Escamilla (D), Sen. Jani Iwamoto (D), Sen. Peter C. Knudson (R), Sen. Karen Mayne (D), Sen. Wayne L. Niederhauser (R), Sen. Evan J. Vickers (R), Rep. Joel K. Briscoe (D), Rep. Francis D. Gibson (R), Rep. Sandra Hollins (D), Rep. Gregory H. Hughes (R), Rep. Brian S. King (D), Rep. John Knotwell (R), Rep. Angela Romero (D), and Rep. Brad R. Wilson (R)

The session ends March 8, so time is of the essence! Act now to save the state school board and to support more money for arts grants. Executive appropriations make final funding decisions at 4:10 p.m., March 7.

Thank you so much for advocating for arts and humanities. If you’d like to help the Utah Cultural Alliance keep these issue in front of voters, please support us today. Also, there’s still time to sign and share our petition to save the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and Institute of Museum and Library Services. We deliver it in person to Utah’s federal delegation on Tuesday as part of National Arts & Humanities Advocacy Day.