4th West Fest to celebrate Paddy’s Day

Mountain West Cider and Red Rock Brewing will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day together again this year. The celebration, officially titled “4th West Fest” will be held Sat., March 17, at 425 N. 400 W. in Salt Lake City, after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The event will feature Mountain West hard ciders and Red Rock’s craft beers. And new this year, the 4th West Fest will also feature Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, which will be for sale during the festival running from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The fest will include live music from local artists The Dunmore Lasses, and John Flanders Trio. The Dunmore Lasses fuse traditional Irish/Scottish music with a touch of rock and world music. They headlined the Celtic Celebration at Peery’s Egyptian Theater and had opened for Wicked Tinkers and Molly’s Revenge. The band has also played festivals headlined by Old Blind Dogs & Alasdair Fraser.

John Flanders has been one of the most in-demand saxophone/woodwind players in Salt Lake City and the Intermountain West for over a decade. John Flanders and his trio have opened and headlined for many jazz festivals in Colorado and Utah, including the Salt Lake City and Park City Jazz Festivals.

Local food trucks including Shylo’s Mobile Café, Gerlach’s, and Marmalade Coffee Co., are scheduled to serve at the event. There will also be samples of local goods from Indulge Eats, Giant Taste-Skinny Waist, and Garwood’s Ginger Beer, among others.

Local goods and services will be available from Beautiful Uprising, Living Canvas Henna, Paul Marto, Jr., Crazy for Coconuts, Perfectly Posh, Kayla’s Nails, and Paint Mixer.

Games such as cornhole, giant Jenga will provide more entertainment for festivalgoers. And a children’s craft table stocked with coloring pages and crayons is available exclusively for the young ones.

St. Patrick’s Day parade-goers can hop on a free trolley, sponsored by Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, in front of the Gallivan Center’s Good Grammar Speakeasy and Bar to get to the festival. The trolley will run to and from both locations from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

General admission for the event is free for all ages. For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day event, please visit https://mountainwestcider.com/2018/4th-west-fest-st-patricks-day/