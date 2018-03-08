Tuacahn’s spring concert lineup full of auditory ‘flavor’

When it comes to drinking in the splendor of a spring evening, few places know how to mix a perfect sensory cocktail like Tuacahn. A generous pour of fantastic music, a splash of visual wonder, all served up in a setting that leaves the audience, and the performer, longing for another taste.

“We sense the enthusiasm people have for these concerts,” says Jeff Martin, Tuacahn concert programmer. “It’s been fun to watch that grow over the years.”

This season, sip on a little something from the 1970s, some sophisticated satire, classic rock, upbeat comedy, and everything in between.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo — Friday, March 16



Described as a “bold” and “distinctive” artist, four-time Grammy winner Pat Benatar will kick off the Tuacahn concert season joined by the “steel-bending” guitar sounds of husband, Neil Giraldo, treating audiences to some of their classic hits such as “Love is a Battlefield”, “Let’s Stay Together”, and “Shadows of the Night.”

Zeppelin USA — Friday, March 23

Bringing the iconic sounds of Led Zeppelin to life in tribute style, audiences can revel in classic hits like “Stairway to Heaven”, “Kashmir”, “Black Dog”, and more.

Straying from the usual costumed approach to tribute performances, Zeppelin USA, or ZUSA, focuses on quality of sound and production value while maintaining their personalities and connection with the audience. The result is an excitement and energy that can only be compared to the essence of Led Zeppelin.

Professional Bull Riding — Thursday and Friday, April 5–6

Stepping outside the parameters of a typical rodeo, you won’t see any calf roping or barrel riding here. Just bucking bulls and the cowboys hanging on for dear life.

Dubbed America’s original extreme sport, Professional Bull Riding takes over the stage at Tuacahn in a way no other event can. Transforming the stage into a dirt-covered, metal-gated arena that lets the audience stay safe while feeling up close and part of the action.

And don’t miss the special pre-show barbecue provided by Chef Hog’s Café at Tuacahn. Dine on pork spare ribs, brisket sandwich or pulled pork sandwich plus two sides and a drink, all for just $14.

The Lettermen — Saturday, April 14

Initially known for performing in the trademark letter sweaters of the 1950s, The Lettermen have long since packed their high school garb away. However, the sounds people fell in love with when this group first took the stage in 1958 remain.

Featuring Tony Butala, Donovan Tea, and Bobby Poynton, The Lettermen join the Tuacahn spring concert lineup.

Playing classic favorites, such as “The Way You Look Tonight”, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, “Hurt So Bad”, this is a concert that will take audiences on a stroll down memory lane.

Dwight Yoakam — Thursday, April 19

A 21-time nominated Grammy Award winner, Dwight Yoakam’s career is one punctuated by gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums, Top 10 hits, and millions of records sold worldwide.

“It’s great to have some of these legendary country voices come to Tuacahn,” Martin says of the decision to add Yoakam to this spring’s concert schedule.

Brian Wilson — Saturday, April 21

One of the founding members of The Beach Boys back in the 1960s, Brian Wilson is among the legendary performers gracing the Tuacahn stage this season.

With claims to The Beach Boys’ initial surf-rock focus, as well as the group’s eventual deeper themes, Wilson’s musical innovations can be heard on major hits including “I Get Around”, “California Girls”, and “Good Vibrations.”

In later years, Wilson’s solo work includes 11 of his albums, including his latest, the 2015 release of No Pier Pressure.

Wilson will be joined by special guest Al Jardine.

David Archuleta — Friday and Saturday, April 27–28

No stranger to Tuacahn, and no stranger to his many fans, David Archuleta became a star at age 16 when he endeared millions of television viewers to his angelic voice and genuine smile as the runner-up in Season 7 of American Idol.

His discography now includes eight albums, multiple singles, and special appearances. His latest release, Postcards in the Sky, includes a duet with Madilyn Paige titled, “Seasons.” But for many Archuleta fans, it is his first single, “Crush” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the week of its release, which will always be a favorite.

“Weird Al” Yankovic — Friday, May 4

For more than three decades, “Weird Al” Yankovic has been entertaining audiences with high-octane productions featuring parodies like “Like a Surgeon”, “Pretty Fly for a Rabbi”, “The White Stuff”, and more. But this time, his tour is about something more than his masterful parodies.

In what is being touted, in typical “Weird Al” style, as “the ridiculously self-indulgent, ill-advised vanity tour,” this is a rare opportunity to see “Weird Al” up-close-and-personal.

Jay Leno — Saturday, May 5

For years, millions of viewers didn’t go to sleep until they’d heard Jay Leno’s comedic take on the latest in politics and current events during The Tonight Show. Now, this Leno is reveling in the chance to test his humor on audiences across the nation, performing in more than 100 nightclubs, theaters, and stadiums each year.

For information including ticket prices, show times and more, call 435-652-3300 or log onto www.tuacahn.org