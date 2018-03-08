Weekend Events: martinis with Mozart, punch with Puccini, moths in Forbidden Fruit, and more

9Friday — MOTUS After Dark

Imagine having a beer with Beethoven, a daiquiri with Debussy, a martini with Mozart, (if you like to mix alcohols. Oh baby, I’m all in!) all performed live a few feet from you at your new favorite bar. You don’t have to imagine. Musicians of the Utah Symphony put classical music’s edgy and fun side on display. All donations go toward the education of Haitian musicians.

Finca, 327 W. 200 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $5, eventbrite.com

— Sugar House Art Walk: Spring Fever

The first SHAW took place in September 2011 and featured approximately 30 artists in eight venues. It has probably sextupled (tehehe!) since then with participating venues, and artists ranging from painters to photographers and from sculptors to craftsmen.

Downtown Sugar House, 40.7209° North 111.8563° W, 6-9 p.m. Free

— International Women’s Day Paint Night

Hosted by USNC for UN Women Utah, striving artists will be guided by a painter, with an extension ladder — my dangerous bad! — to freely feel the strokes to make beautiful art. Wear what you feel comfortable painting in or take an apron (preferably below the buttocks) — who knows how many Trump supporters may be in tow.

YWCA, 312 S. 300 East, 7-9 p.m. Tickets $30/adv-35/at door. Price includes a canvas, art supplies, and non-alcoholic refreshments

10Saturday — Developing New Plays with Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola

Presented by Utah Repertory Theater Company, Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola, the playwrights of Straight, discuss the development of new works, and the class applies the lessons through a series of practical exercises. The Master Class will have acting, writing and directing components, and is excellent for students focusing in any of those disciplines. Additional insights offered to theater appreciators who want a better understanding of how new works advance from the kernel of an idea to a fully realized show.

Sorenson Unity Center Black Box Theater, 1383 S. 900 West, 1 p.m. Free, attendance offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. After 16 registrants, there will be a waitlist, and they will let you know if you are welcome to participate as an observer

— Utah Opera: Pagliacci / Gianni Schicchi

Enjoy a sensational double-bill performance featuring some of the most beloved music in all of opera. The production begins with Pagliacci, Leoncavallo’s emotionally intense masterpiece of passion, infidelity, and murder with the famous aria “Vesti la giubba,” sung by the clown Canio, a signature role of Utah Opera’s founder Glade Peterson.

Next, heartbreak turns into laughter as Utah Opera explores the lighter side of Puccini with Gianni Schicchi. See what unfolds when a man of great wealth dies and leaves behind a secret will, a gang of scheming heirs, and a hilarious mess. Watch, listen and laugh, where you’ll find comedy in the chaos. Performed in Italian with English supertitles.

Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, times vary, through March 18. Tickets $15-99, myusuo.org

— Roller Derby: Beware the Ides of March

In modern times, the best-known term Ides of March is the date of 44 B.C. on which Julius Caesar was assassinated. Caesar was stabbed 23 times to death in the Roman Senate by a group of conspirators led by Marcus Brutus and Gaius Cassius Longinus (and a group of awesome women in roller skates from Utah). Beware these ladies!

The Derby Depot, 1415 S. 700 West, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $8, brownpapertickets.com

11Sunday — MothLuck: A Queer Potluck

When I hear “queer potluck” it means a game of spin the bottle to see who you make out with (or more if you’re a gay dude), but I’ve never heard MothLuck. I don’t know any gay dudes who want a stout body, drab coloration, and wings that fold flat when resting. Then I realized this event is hosted by Moth Closet, a monthly all-ages, sober, queer and trans dance party, and I asked myself ‘where’s my net’? This event requires you bring silverware and dishes and a Spotify playlist if you want to play it in the background. “Racism, transantagonism, and ableism will not be tolerated, nor touching people without their consent.” So why are the Forbidden Fruit invited? Ha!

The Beehive, 666 S. State St., 7-10 p.m. Bring food to share, and donations for performers are encouraged but not mandatory.