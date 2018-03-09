Olympians to be honored in Miami Beach and LA

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Miami Beach Gay Pride announced a dynamic Grand Marshal — 2018 Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy.

2018 Olympian Adam Rippon will be honored with the Visibility Award at the HRC Los Angeles Dinner, Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Miami Beach Grand Marshal Gus Kenworthy

Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy is proud to serve as the 2018 Grand Marshal for Miami Beach Gay Pride. Hot off his competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gus is thrilled to lead the parade at Miami Beach Gay Pride on Sunday, April 8.

Gus is one of a kind. Not just for his skiing but for his personality, determination, and heart. At the age of 23, he earned the privilege of representing the USA in the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia and proudly brought home the silver medal in slopestyle. Gus has been active on the competition circuit for years as well as an active social networker.

Born and raised in Telluride, Colo., Gus has skied his whole life. At the age of 16, Gus compiled footage of his skiing into a one-minute video submission for the Jon Olsson Invitational — one of free skiing’s most prestigious events. The video quickly began to circulate on the web turning the heads of industry professionals and helping Gus pick up his first sponsor and his professional career began to take off.

Gus has taken his talents to the highest accolades in his sport, earning seven World titles, and five X Games Medals to go along with his Silver medal at the Olympic Games. Gus is also credited with the first ever to perform a double cork 1080 and right side 1440 in a halfpipe, the first ever double flip on a hip jump and the first double flip off a rail! His dedication to his craft has established him as one of the top freeskiers in the world and one of the select few athletes to consistency make the podium in slopestyle, halfpipe, and big air events.

Visibility Award-winner Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon made history as the first openly gay U.S. American male figure skater to compete in the Olympic games. Rippon publicly sparred with Mike Pence in the press and on social media, bringing a new focus on Pence’s long anti-LGBTQ record. Rippon publicly voiced his concern over Pence leading the diverse U.S. delegation to the Olympics.

“One word best describes Adam Rippon — fierce,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “By being out and proud, Adam is bringing LGBTQ visibility to a whole new level while capturing the hearts of millions around the world with his incredible talent and personality. He isn’t afraid to use his global platform to speak out for equality, and we are proud to honor him with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.”

Special guests also include out gay Olympian and past HRC honoree Gus Kenworthy, Teri Polo and Sherri Saum from ABC Family’s The Fosters, Josh Duhamel from Love, Simon, and many more. As previously announced, HRC-backed Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema and Representative Maxine Waters will speak and Grammy Award-winning rock band Portugal. The Man will perform at the event.