SLAC Fundraiser: Studio 54 Disco Night

Salt Lake Acting Company hosts a funky fresh ’70s-style evening of food, drinks, games, and live entertainment at its spring fundraiser, Studio 54 Disco Night on Sat., March 24, 7:30 p.m., at Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North.

It will be a night to remember! Guests are encouraged to dress in their grooviest disco attire with a prize for “Best Dressed” awarded by celebrity judges Senator Jim Dabakis, Babs De Lay, and Marcie Collett.

The night will feature delicious food from local establishments, drinks from Beehive Distillery, carnival games with fun prizes, and a dance floor with live music from local musicians. Silent auction items will include two orchestra seats to Hamilton at the Eccles Theatre on April 20, original artwork by Terence K. Stephens, a spa and stay package to the Grand America hotel, tickets to Saturday’s Voyeur 2018 and picnic package, and tickets to the opening night of SLAC’s 2018–19 season.

Tickets are available for a $100 donation and can be purchased over the phone at 801.363.7522 or online at www.saltlakeactingcompany.org. All proceeds will support SLAC’s mission to engage and enrich the community through brave, contemporary theatre. SLAC’s vital programming includes a full season of Regional and World Premieres, free readings, panel discussions, community partnerships, educational opportunities, and intrepid new play development programs.