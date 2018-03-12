GLAAD to honor ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Jim Parsons

Actor and producer Jim Parsons to be honored at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 12, 2018. GLAAD previously announced that global icon Britney Spears will receive the Vanguard Award for her support of the LGBTQ community and that Olympian Adam Rippon will also appear at the event.

Parsons will receive GLAAD’s Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. The award is named after a legendary casting director, who devoted the last part of his life to raising awareness in the entertainment industry about the discrimination faced by LGBTQ people as well as people living with HIV. Previous Stephen F. Kolzak honorees include Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Wanda Sykes, Melissa Etheridge, Alan Ball, Pedro Zamora, Martina Navratilova, Paris Barclay, Robert Greenblatt, and Sir Ian McKellen.

Parsons is a multi-award winning actor and producer who will next be seen in A Kid Like Jake opposite Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. Helmed by transgender director Silas Howard, the film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Parsons produced the movie through That’s Wonderful Productions which he runs with his husband, Todd Spiewak. The film has a release date of June 2018. Parsons has become a fan favorite for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory and is also an executive producer and narrator on the CBS hit Young Sheldon.

Parsons will next appear on Broadway in the revival of the iconic comic drama The Boys in the Band which opens May 31, 2018. The landmark 1968 play was a theatrical game-changer with its focus on a group of gay men in New York City who gather for a friend’s birthday party. The new production is produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone. Parsons co-stars with Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús, and, Michael Benjamin Washington in the highly anticipated production.

In 2014, Parsons starred in The Normal Heart, HBO’s original movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Larry Kramer play, written by Kramer and directed by Ryan Murphy. Parsons portrayed gay activist Tommy Boatwright, reprising his role from the 2011 Broadway revival. Parsons earned an Emmy nomination for his performance, and the film won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Movie.

“Jim Parsons’ talent, humor, and impressive body of work have made him one of the most visible and beloved out LGBTQ actors today,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO. “Parsons not only proudly tells LGBTQ stories through his roles, but also works behind the camera with his husband Todd to tell LGBTQ stories that raise the bar for Hollywood and inspire acceptance.”

Photo: Parsons and husband, Todd Spiewak