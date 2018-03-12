UPC Pride Spectacular tix on sale now

It is crazy to think that the Utah Pride Festival is less than three months away — but it is! And in true Pride fashion, the Utah Pride Center will kick off Utah’s premier LGBTQ+ celebration with the 3rd annual Pride Spectacular to be held June 1.

Not only is the Pride Spectacular a fun event full of Utah’s most supportive LGBTQ+ community members and allies, but it’s also a party with a purpose. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Pride Spectacular underwrite the life-saving programs of the Utah Pride Center.

We can’t do it without the generous support of our community! If you are interested in sponsoring this one-of-a-kind celebration, please email Mike Aguilar (mikea@markmiller.com).

Unable to sponsor, but would still like to attend? That’s wonderful: Buy Tickets Now!

Ticket prices increase on April 1, 2018.

The Utah Pride Center is committed to creating events for everyone, regardless of financial circumstance. If you or someone you know needs financial assistance to attend Pride Spectacular, please fill out this short application.

This event will sell out as it has for the past two years! So, don’t wait, purchase your tickets today!