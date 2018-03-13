PTC announces 2018–19 season

Pioneer Theatre Company’s 2018-2019 season will open with the Regional Premiere of Oslo by J. T. Rogers, winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2017 Obie Award for Best New American Theatre Work. In October, the Stephen Sondheim musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will take the stage, followed by a sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. In January, the theatre will present The Lion in Winter, a fascinating look at the battle of wits between two legendary figures, Henry II and Eleanor of Aquitaine. Following that will be the charming musical love story Once, which won the 2012 Tony for Best Musical and Best Book, and the 2013 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. Sweat, the powerful and emotional 2017 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, written by Lynn Nottage, will follow, and the season will conclude with everyone’s favorite nostalgic throwback to the 1950s, the musical Grease.

“What most excited me about this season is that it brings a little bit of everything to our audiences,” said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “It isn’t often that we have the opportunity to present both the Pulitzer Prize winner (Sweat) and the Tony Award winner (Oslo) from the same year. With Once, the Tony Award-winning musical based on the film of the same name (which was seen in 2007 at the Sundance Film Festival), Utah audiences will appreciate the romantic story and the live musicians incorporated into the storytelling. Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley is sure to become a new holiday favorite.”

For the 2018-2019 season, single ticket prices for musicals will range from $44–66, and prices for non-musicals range from $30–45.

Our season ticket options, which include significant discounts, will continue to include a full Seven-Play, Pick-5, and Flex and Rush Pass options.

Packages and passes range in price from $150–325 and include the best seats and discounts, as well as the convenience of exchange privileges and other benefits.

For season tickets, contact Pioneer Theatre Company’s Box Office at 581-6961 or visit online at www.pioneertheatre.org.

2018-2019 Seas0n Dates

Oslo

by J. T. Rogers

Sep. 14–29

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Oct. 26–Nov. 10

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Nov. 30–Dec. 15

The Lion in Winter

by James Goldman

Jan. 4–19

Once

Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová

Book by Enda Walsh

Feb. 15–March 2

Sweat

By Lynn Nottage

March 29–April 13

Grease

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

May 10–25