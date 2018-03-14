Salt Lake gay activist John Cooper dies

John Cooper, who was active in the early days of Salt Lake’s gay community, died Wednesday morning of pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in early February and announced he likely had days, not weeks, to live. He had surgery for bladder cancer in 2016.

Cooper was a behind-the-scenes supporter of many LGBT organizations in the early 80s and was president of Salt Lake Affirmation, a group for gay and lesbian Mormons, from 1982 to 1986 when he left the state to take a job with Intel. He and Alma Smith stepped up to revive the local Affirmation affiliate after it had gone dormant for lack of leadership.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. His gravesite will be next to his parents’ grave on the north central side. An informal memorial service will be held afterward at one of the LDS churches on the west side of Logan. More info will follow.