Same-sex adoptions finalized throughout Australia

“The Northern Territory joins the rest of Australia in recognizing that what matters most is that children grow up in loving and safe homes — regardless of the gender of the people that care for them,” Anna Brown, director of Legal Advocacy said, according to Gay Times.

In a historic move, March 13, lawmakers added amendments to the NT Adoption of Children Act which mean that same-sex couples — as well as de facto couples — can now legally adopt, the last state and territory to adopt the change.

The passage of adoption equality will make a significant difference to children who are enjoying loving homes by same-sex couples. This will finally give them the emotional and legal stability that’s long overdue,” Brown continued. “Now that marriage equality has passed nationally, it’s important we bring the laws in every state in line with modern community values and remove every last stain of discrimination against LGBTI people from the statute books across this country.”

The change in Australia’s adoption laws comes just a few months after the country legalized same-sex marriage, expressed in the overwhelming 62 to 38 percent result of the postal vote.

Minister for Territory Families, Dale Wakefield, told the Katherine Times, “All couples, regardless of marital status or gender, who genuinely want to provide children with a loving, caring and safe home environment, should have the legal right to apply.”

“Children and families are at the heart of the government’s decision-making, and that’s why we introduced this legislation change to Parliament last year,” he added.