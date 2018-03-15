Weekend Events: Sharon Needles, on The Green Mile, in 12 Minutes, and more

16Friday — Sharon Needles

Sharon Needles, a RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4 contestant is a self-described “stupid genius, reviled sweetheart, and PBR princess.” Wow, she may be my lost identical twin. Anyhoo, Needles comes to Salt Lake to shoot up … the stage with guests Chelsea Siren, Terra Flesh, Mercury Adams, Lisa Dank, and others.

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $20 general/$50 meet & greet, 21+ event, jrcslc.com

— OGJ: Colors of the Moon

Colors of the Moon is an all-ages event that will have a People of Color-only stage created to showcase the excellence of queer colored creativity. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the cultures of the qPOC in our community! There is no cover, but donations of $5 or more are appreciated to build this event for POC to embrace their heritage and color. Ableism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, or any other form of toxic and harmful behavior will not be allowed. Lady Saint Diamond and Morning Oak host.

Utah Arts Hub, 663 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Free, $5 donations recommended

— Masquerade Project X Party

With special guest DJ Phaya, the Project X Masquerade promises a fabulous night of great music that you can “actually dance to”; confetti, balloon, and money drops; competitions and prizes. Masks are encouraged but not required. It is an all-ages event, the 21+ bar located upstairs.

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 8 p.m. Tickets $10, showclix.com

17Saturday — St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dessert Auction

Enjoy a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage and a good time of telling jokes, singing songs, and just having a fun time. They will end the evening with their annual dessert auction. While Irish potato pie fights are also traditional, they will be discouraged here. Enjoy!

First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, 6 p.m. Tickets $5 children/$10 adults, email to reserve tickets at office@firstbapitst-slc.org

— The Green Mile Pub Crawl

Join Red Lotus Entertainment for the 6th annual Green Mile Pub Crawl and green Jell-O wrestling. It is a fundraising event for stem cell transplant. The evening includes a parade, costume contests, live entertainment, giveaways, and of course green beer. Participating pubs are Lake Effect, Patrick’s, Murphy’s, Bourbon House, and Good Grammer. Appear in your best, wildest, leprechaun, barmaid, kilt, pot-of-gold attire, with crazy hair, hats, tights, bodysuits, glasses, and more. Rules and restrictions apply, visit redlotusentertainment.com.

Lake Effect, 155 W. 200 South, 7 p.m. Tickets vary, red-lotus.ticketleap.com

— St. Patty’s Day with DJs Shutter and Justin Hollister

DJ Justin Hollister and DJ Shutter return to Alleged, so take your green and a spare (green) liver. Alleged is one if Ogden’s best nightclubs, boasting three floors of awesomeness. Doors open early, so head to the second-floor bar to get your pregame on. Then at 10 p.m., the dance floor opens, and DJ Justin Hollister takes to the stage to get you warmed up. Shutter boasted on Facebook that it’s gonna be epic!

Alleged, 201 25th St., Ogden, 9 p.m. Free

18Sunday — 12 Minutes Max

This event is a monthly performance series featuring short works by local artists. Each month, three original pieces in a varied mix, chosen from music, dance, film, writing, theater, performance art, and the like are presented — each in 12 minutes or less. Today, Scott Abbott will read from his recent book Immortal for Quite Some Time, a memoir about Scott’s brother John who died of AIDS in 1991 at the age of 40. He says the most surprising thing he learned as he wrote about his brother was that “you can’t describe your brother without describing yourself. And that can be uncomfortable, especially if you are a heterosexual, practicing Mormon.” The book invites readers into the intimate workings of a “secure, warm-hearted, educated, sweetly racist and warmly homophobic LDS family … “.

Also, Stuart Wheeler and Jason Rabb will perform two compositions for percussion and voice: “8 Views of Antelope Island” which uses a set of haiku poems by Luke Swenson, and “Your Flowers are Dead and I am Sorry” with text by Elena Rogers.

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 S. 400 East, 2 p.m. Free