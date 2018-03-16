The King’s English: YA authors talk about new novels that inspire individuality

Gayle Forman, Sara Zarr, and Allie Condie rip from the pages of their new Young Adult novels at The King’s English Bookshop on Thursday, March 29.

Forman, the “titan of YA” (Bustle) returns with her first new Young Adult book in three years: I Have Lost My Way, a novel that follows the lives of three strangers over the course of one fateful day in New York City.

Around the time that Freya loses her voice while recording her debut album, Harun is making plans to run away from home to find the boy that he loves, and Nathaniel is arriving in New York City after a family tragedy left him isolated on the outskirts of Washington state. After the three of them collide in Central Park, they slowly reveal the parts of their past that they haven’t been able to confront, and together, they find their way back to who they’re supposed to be.

Told over the course of a single day from three different perspectives, Forman’s newest novel about the power of friendship and being true to who you are is filled with the elegant prose that her fans have come to know and love.

Forman is an award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author and journalist. She is the author of If I Stay, Where She Went, Just One Day, Just One Year, I Was Here, and Leave Me. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and daughters.

Sara Zarr was raised in San Francisco and now lives in Salt Lake City with her husband. Her first novel, Story of a Girl, was a 2007 National Book Award finalist.

In a moment, Deanna Lambert’s teenage life is changed forever. Struggling to overcome the lasting repercussions and the stifling role of “school slut,” Deanna longs to escape a life defined by her past. With subtle grace, complicated wisdom, and striking emotion, Story of a Girl reminds us of our human capacity for resilience, epiphany, and redemption.

I was thirteen when my dad caught me with Tommy Webber in the back of Tommy’s Buick, parked next to the old Chart House down in Montara at eleven o’clock on a Tuesday night. Tommy was seventeen and the supposed friend of my brother, Darren.

I didn’t love him.

I’m not sure I even liked him.

Matched, by Allyson Braithwaite Condie, is the first novel in the Matched trilogy. The novel is a dystopian YA novel about a tightly-controlled society in which young people are “matched” with their life partners at the age of 17. The main character is Cassia Reyes, who is matched with her best friend, Xander. However, when viewing the information for her match, the picture of another young man — Ky Markham, an acquaintance outcast at her school — is flashed across the screen. As Cassia attempts to figure out the source of the mishap, she finds herself conflicted about whether her match is appropriate for her — and whether the Society is all that it seems to be. The series is followed by Crossed and Reached.

WHERE & WHEN:

Thursday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

The King’s English

1511 South 1500 E.

Salt Lake City