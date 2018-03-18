Trixie Mattel releases ‘Break Your Heart’ music video

Newly crowned RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars winner Trixie Mattel released the first song from their second album, One Stone, now available everywhere.

Mattel, whose real name is Brian Firkus says that drag is broader than queens lip syncing on stage.

“Do you like Madea? Do you like White Chicks? Guess, what, you do like drag,” she says. “Do you like Mrs. Doubtfire? That is drag.”

Her second album is a continuation of her first album, Two Birds.

“One Stone is a matured and resolute epilogue,” she told Paper Magazine. “It’s about hearing yourself say the same things your grandpa used to say, only now you truly understand what he meant. It’s about seeing both sides of the story. It is learning the possibility of having rain and sun on the same day.”