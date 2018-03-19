Cynthia Nixon bids for NY governor

Out actress Cynthia Nixon will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a primary race this fall. She Tweeted today: I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: http://bit.ly/gocynthia

Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker and progressive activist who is running for governor to fight for a better, more equal New York.

She hasn’t been bought and paid for by special interests and won’t be accepting any corporate contributions in this campaign. Instead, her campaign will be powered by the people, her campaign says.