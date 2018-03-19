web analytics
National

Cynthia Nixon bids for NY governor

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by Staff
0 Views
Written by Staff

Out actress Cynthia Nixon will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a primary race this fall. She Tweeted today: I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us:

Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker and progressive activist who is running for governor to fight for a better, more equal New York.

She hasn’t been bought and paid for by special interests and won’t be accepting any corporate contributions in this campaign. Instead, her campaign will be powered by the people, her campaign says.

 

You may also like

About the author

Staff

View all posts

Leave a Comment