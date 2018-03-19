UGLCC Gay-La with Mayor McAdams, Dr. Ries, and more

Headliners for the Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce annual “Gay-La” include Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. Mayor McAdams has been a great ally to the LGBT community in the Utah State Senate, Salt Lake City Government, and now as mayor of Salt Lake County. He is currently a candidate for the U.S. Congress in Utah’s Second District.

Joining him are, Dr. Kristen Ries and Maggie Snyder, well known as pioneers in the treatment of HIV and related medical issues in the Utah Medical community. They were recently featured in the documentary, Quiet Heroes, at the Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, Chad Anderson, LGBT therapist, and author will speak to the evolution of hate crimes surrounding our local community.

The evening will include music featuring the Tribeca Ensemble, hosted hors-d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. The group will be offering reduced membership opportunities for those interested in joining the chamber.

The UGLCC Gay-La is Thursday, April 5, 2018, 6–9 p.m., at the Cottonwood Country Club, 1780 E. Lakewood Dr., Holladay. Tickets are $15 prepaid/$25 after March 29, online at utahgaychamber.com.

Other upcoming events sponsored by the chamber:

March 29: Step-up Lunch and Learn 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce offices, 35 E. 9270 South.

Topic: Social Media Tips and Tricks, presented by Juliet Dillon-Clark

https://www.facebook.com/events/151792522194101/

April 19: Third Thursday Breakfast, 7:30-9:00 a.m., The Chocolate Conspiracy, 774 S. 300 West.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1605925159503649/

April 26: Step-up Business Series, 11:30 am-1 p.m., Salt Lake Community College Miller Campus, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy.

Topic: Getting Your Business Online with Google presented by Oogle Media’s Cole Ashby and Dave Smith

https://www.facebook.com/events/188934281737314/