Update: Utah Pride Festival Events Schedule

4 hours ago
by Staff
Pride Interfaith Service
May 31, 2018
Details Coming Soon

Pride Spectacular

Join the Utah Pride Center as we celebrate the past, present, and future of our beautifully diverse community and as they recognize the recipients of the Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award and the Pete Suazo Political Action Award.

Fri., June 1 | 6–9:30pm
Union Event Center
235 N. 500 West

Pete Suazo Political Action Award
Established in 2002 in honor of Senator Pete Suazo’s tireless attempts to pass Hate Crimes legislation in Utah, paired with his continual efforts to remind the Utah State Legislature of the great diversity found in our state. This award is presented to an elected Utah official (past or present) who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community of Utah through legislation, policy, and/or declaration.

Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award
Established in 1987 this award was first presented to Dr. Kristen Ries for her humanitarian efforts in dealing with the AIDS crisis, and forever named in her honor. This award recognizes outstanding service to the greater lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in Utah, and is given to an individual(s) who are dedicated to continuing that legacy of service. Those who receive this award are role models for Utah’s LGBTQ+ community, and like Dr. Kristen Ries, “exemplify everything that the award has stood for: compassion, leadership, and courage.”

Tickets and nominations for the awards at utahpridecenter.org/festival — nomination deadline is April 21.

Youth Pride

Fri., June 1 | 8–11pm
On Festival grounds at Washington Square
Enter at 500 South and State Street

utahpridecenter.org/festival

OUTdoors and Proud 5K

UPC is excited to have you participate in this year’s Pride 5K, part of our Outdoors and Proud event. In addition to the race, they will have Yoga in the Peace Gardens, fitness challenges, volleyball in the park and other healthy lifestyle activities. To guarantee we have a shirt in your size, please register by May 21st. Online registration May 25. Online registration/$40.00 at utahpridecenter.org/festival or onsite registration/$45.

 Sat., June 2 | 8–11am
Jordan Park and Peace Gardens
1060 S. 900 West

Pride March and Rally

June 2 | 1–3pm
The rally starts at 1 p.m., from South Capitol steps, 350 State St. March begins at approximately 1:45 p.m., from Capitol steps, then south on State Street to South Temple, east on South Temple to 200 East, south on 200 East to 400 South — disband at Utah Pride Festival grounds.

March & Rally Map

Utah Pride Festival

Sat., June 2 | 1–10pm
Sun., June 3 | 11am–7pm
On Festival Grounds at Washington Square

Festival Map

Pride Speakers and Films

Sat., June 2 | 2–9pm
Sun., June 3 | 1–5pm
Salt Lake City Public Library
210 E. 400 South

Utah Pride Parade

Sun., June 3 | 10am–Noon
Parade route: 200 S. West Temple to 400 East

Parade Map

