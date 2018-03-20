Update: Utah Pride Festival Events Schedule

Pride Interfaith Service

May 31, 2018

Join the Utah Pride Center as we celebrate the past, present, and future of our beautifully diverse community and as they recognize the recipients of the Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award and the Pete Suazo Political Action Award.

Fri., June 1 | 6–9:30pm

Union Event Center

235 N. 500 West

Pete Suazo Political Action Award

Established in 2002 in honor of Senator Pete Suazo’s tireless attempts to pass Hate Crimes legislation in Utah, paired with his continual efforts to remind the Utah State Legislature of the great diversity found in our state. This award is presented to an elected Utah official (past or present) who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community of Utah through legislation, policy, and/or declaration.

Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award

Established in 1987 this award was first presented to Dr. Kristen Ries for her humanitarian efforts in dealing with the AIDS crisis, and forever named in her honor. This award recognizes outstanding service to the greater lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in Utah, and is given to an individual(s) who are dedicated to continuing that legacy of service. Those who receive this award are role models for Utah’s LGBTQ+ community, and like Dr. Kristen Ries, “exemplify everything that the award has stood for: compassion, leadership, and courage.”

Tickets and nominations for the awards at utahpridecenter.org/festival — nomination deadline is April 21.

