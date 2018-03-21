LGBT sports in Salt Lake City

Cycle Out — Salt Lake UT (CO-SLUT)

Cycle Out Salt Lake UT is an LGBT and allies cycling group. They are mainly road cyclists, but there are members of the group that also mountain bike. They started off as Team Try-Angles. Team Try-Angles has been around since 2007 and been sponsored by Club Try-Angles since then. The CO-SLUT group was started last year as Team Try-Angles wanted to expand the group, participate in more rides, and promote cycling in our community. The group has over 70 members that have different levels of participation. We discuss biking tips, cycling tours, and activities, and schedule group rides. There are all levels of cyclists in the group. The group is helpful and friendly, will introduce new riders to cycling, and help to push and motivate each other. Events they have planned for this year are Mesquite Madness on March 17, The Salt Lake Marathon Bike Tour, AIDS Lifecycle, and Harmon’s Best Dam Bike Ride (MS 150) in Logan. A spring social will be coming up in April.

More information on the team’s Facebook page at Cycle Out Salt Lake U.

Q Kickball and Pride Softball Leagues

Pride Softball League and Q Kickball League registrations are being held at Club Try-Angles on Sundays from 2–4 p.m., March 25, April 1, April 8, and April 15. Pride Softball registration goes through April 22.

Games are held Sundays at Sunnyside Park.

For more information, go to facebook.com/utahpride.softballleague.

Mountain West Flag Football League

Mountain West Flag Football League was created to provide healthy recreational sports for the Salt Lake area’s LGBTA community with more than 80 players every season. The league participates in the National Gay Flag Football League, which boasts over 200 teams in 20 leagues in the United States and Canada.

The MWFFL continues to grow each year and embraces anyone who wants to participate and allows everyone the opportunity to play and learn flag football. They also have a variety of volunteer positions available for those wishing to participate but not wanting to play.

There is a $60 registration fee due by March 30.

They also host open play, which is a great opportunity for individuals without football skills or background to learn about flag football, the league and to find volunteer opportunities. Everyone is drafted to a team and will have the opportunity to participate.

The league plays at Big Cottonwood Regional Park, 4350 S. 1300 East, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

More information at mwfflslc.leagueapps.com or facebook.com/MWFFLSLC.

Queer Utah Aquatic Club

QUAC is the largest LGBT sports club in Utah and offers swimmers of all abilities a supportive and safe environment to improve their swimming skills, get some exercise, meet people with similar interests and, if they so choose, the opportunity to compete.

If you are interested in swimming, water polo, diving, triathlons or open-water swimming; whether you’re a former competitor or can barely doggy paddle, QUAC has something to offer. Swim workouts are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m., at Fairmont Aquatic Center, 1044 E. Sugarmont Dr.

Cheer Salt Lake

Cheer Salt Lake practices on Cheersdays (Cheer + Tuesday), 7:45–10 p.m. at Utah Xtreme Cheer, 8531 S. 700 West, Unit D, Sandy.

The squad accepts new members several times throughout the year. Watch their facebook page for specific tryout announcements. Interested people can apply at any time and will be asked to attend their next tryouts. There can be several months between tryouts depending on the current schedule. Last year, and again this year, the board of directors voted to have the Volunteers of America Homeless Youth Resources as their main beneficiary. They perform at many community events and Prides across the state.

More information at cheersaltlake.org and facebook.com/cheersaltlake.

Salt Lake Goodtime Bowling League

Utah’s longest running sports league. Salt Lake Goodtime Bowling League was founded in 1990 and is a USBC and GSLBA sanctioned league. The bowling league is about fun, socializing, competition, and giving back to the community. They bowl Sundays at 7 p.m., September through April.

Information on their Facebook page, Salt Lake Goodtime Bowling League.

Photo Credit: Billy Lewis-Croft