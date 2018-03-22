Weekend Events: Holi hugs, hula hoops, and more

23Friday — Zion Fridays@50 West

Returning this week at Zion Fridays are hit DJ Italia of U92 and Zion resident and legendary DJ Justin Hollister. Zion Bar offers a unique spin on nightlife tailored to those who like the more elegant things in life, while not losing sight of the deviant pleasures that keep us young and vibrant. Bespoke cocktails, craft beers, chiseled physiques, and the latest in hit music by locally renowned DJs are a few of the sought-after things you’ll come to both expect and appreciate.

Zion Bar at Club 50 West, 50 W. 300 South, 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, eventbrite.com

— GLOW

Elevated Events presents GLOW, a night of painting, silly string, drums, music, dancing, LED dancers, hula hoop competition, vendors, shows, and interactive fun. Dress in white and be prepared to leave in a neon glow.

Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, 8 p.m., 21+ event. Tickets $20, eventbrite.com (tix not sold at the door)

24Saturday — Open House Art Stroll

South Salt Lake’s emerging art district comes together to host its own Art Crawl, hosted by The Art Factory. There will be over 60 participating artists at eight locations. A bus will be available to shuttle the art enthusiasts between galleries and an after party to continue the celebration late into the night. Early bird festivities begin at 4 p.m., at Poor Yorick studios and Shades of Pale Brewing, with the rest of the locations coming on board from 6–9 p.m. DJ and food trucks will be ready for the after-party starting at 9 p.m.

The Art Factory, 193 W. 2100 South, 6 p.m. Free admission

— Holi Festival of Colors

In India, Holi announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. The festival breathes an atmosphere of social merriment. People bury their hatchets in a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind. Every nook and cranny (of the body) presents a colorful sight. Young and old alike covered in colors. The weekend embraces interactive dance, Yoga, Mantra bands, Hip Hop, Rap, Soul, Kirtan, cuisine, crafts, and free hugs. It’s the world’s happiest transformational event!

Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, 311 W. 8500 South, Spanish Fork, times vary through Sunday. Tickets $6 at festival entrance, festivalofcolorsusa.com

25Sunday — Chris Adams Art Exhibit

If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, this is the final day to see Chris Adams’ exhibit featuring “a botanical cabinet of curiosities” through spectacular Oil on Canvas pieces and Linoleum Cut Art.

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, UofU, 9am–5pm. General admission tickets $12.