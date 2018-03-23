Balance into spring

Leaving winter is a welcomed relief for some reasons, but mainly because the seasons have a built-in balance. As I was pondering this idea of balance, I was reminded of the times in life where we lose our own personal balance. Since a balanced life is critical to success, I am going to share some ways to help keep you steady as we enter a new season.

The first symptom of being unbalanced is the neglect of critical areas in your life. Ultimately it prevents you from being successful and happy. No one wants that. So, step one is to focus on life and not work. Change your perspective by thinking first about the life you want to live and then about the job and career which fits into that life and can support it financially. If you are strategic about your decisions, you can put the horse (your life) before the cart (your job and career).

Focusing on the life you want is nice, but it doesn’t prevent you from reaching burnout in the life you have. We have all been there. We enter a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. We all know the negative effects of burnout, so, let’s talk about the treatment. The best treatment is to taking a moment to think and reflect, or better yet, sleep on a challenge in your life, which will help your subconscious decipher a solution. While not exactly profound, this technique allows you to discover new and creative ways of accomplishing your daily tasks. Ultimately, the method will allow you to be innovative, and that leads to having more time to spend doing what you are good at and enjoy.

One more thing to consider is finding a role model who has the type of balance you seek in your life. I have found role models to be an excellent teacher of how to balance work, family, and personal interests. The best role models never appear to focus on balance, but they naturally model it every day. Find people in your life or industry with a similar livelihood who successfully live healthy, happy, and balanced lives. Watch them. Follow them online. Speak to them to discover what they are doing right. Emulate areas of their behavior which work for you and help you achieve your goals.

Remember to choose the life balance right for you. Don’t adopt someone else’s definition unless it fits comfortably with you. When it comes to life balance, one size does not fit all. In the end, don’t be afraid to have a “me” party and do something you enjoy which focuses entirely on you. Fulfilling your purpose is your destiny. Finding your balance in life is essential to unleashing your true potential. Take your first, small step today. Tomorrow, take the next one. I challenge you to travel a step at a time toward a life of balance, success, and happiness.