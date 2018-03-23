Tony’s gay agenda

ANNUAL EVENTS

Once again, UMOCA and the Utah Brewers’ Guild have teamed up to bring you the popular Fluid Art, pairing Salt Lake City’s best craft beers with the most socially-conscious contemporary art in the state. Inspire your palate with some of the best locally-made craft brews while expanding your palette with the most culturally relevant contemporary art Utah has to offer. Sample 2-oz pours from eight Utah breweries and enjoy two 8-oz pours of your new favorite brew for $5 each.

The annual lampoon of all things Park City returns! The Parkites are at it again. Nether a year goes by that they can’t find a reason to satirize themselves. But don’t beg to get in, they may need to make snow again next year.

20Friday — Fluid Art

UMOCA, 20 S. West Temple, 6 p.m. Tickets $35, utahmoca.org

— Park City Follies

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., Park City, times vary, through April 29 Tickets $34-50, egyptiantheatrecompany.org

DANCE

Return, the finale of the “Together Alone” trilogy, is a science fiction-inspired dance work that imagines our future selves. Conceived and choreographed by Artistic Director Daniel Charon, this futuristic work envisions who we may become as a result of the decisions we make regarding our current interactions with technology. An original score will be created and performed live by the Salt Lake Electric Ensemble.

26Thursday — Return

Black Box, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $35, artsaltlake.org

MOVIES

As Marina in the film A Fantastic Woman, Daniela Vega plays a transgender woman confronting discrimination and rejection by the family of her deceased partner. The role has thrust her into the international spotlight and made her a Hollywood darling. At this year’s Oscar ceremony, she became the first transgender person ever to present a performance at the coveted event.

Andrew Haigh, the out director of 2009’s Greek Pete (he may have a size complex), recently released Lean on Pete, about a teenager who gets a summer job working for a horse trainer and befriends the fading racehorse. Aww, the horse must be over 30!

6Friday — A Fantastic Woman

Jim Santy Auditorium, Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, times vary, through Sunday. Tickets $8, parkcityfilmseries.com

27Friday — Lean on Pete

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $7.25-10.50, saltlakefilmsociety.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Follow along while a social painting instructor guides you step-by-step through the featured painting in about two hours. If you’re feeling creative, change the colors to suit your decor or go completely rogue. They provide all the painting supplies: a canvas, acrylic paint, brushes, smock, music, and a good time. Come out early to enjoy drinks before we get started, just let them know you’re with Paint Nite. Secure your seats 45 minutes before start time, especially if part of a large group.

Part boy band, part Rat Pack, The Singing Bois blend musical precision and sexy swagger, performing original tunes and unique covers from vintage pop genres. A Queerstory of the Boy Band is a fun and playful exploration of gender, race, and sexuality that traces the evolution of the hits of your favorite boy bands, through barbershop, doo-wop, Motown, and more. With tight harmonies and dynamic dance moves, this show tells queer, butch, and transgender stories through song.

Two dancers move, play, and paint in the air, telling the story of the slow metamorphosis of the butterfly. TPO’s “theater of the senses” weaves dance, storytelling, and visual experience into a magical hands-on performance like nothing you’ve seen before. The audience is invited to enter the performance and interact with the beautiful, immersive world created on stage.



2Monday — Paint Nite at Bohemian Brewery

Bohemian Brewery, 94 Fort Union Blvd., Midvale, 6 p.m. Free, 21+ event

5Thursday — The Singing Bois: A Queerstory of the Boy Band

Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Cir., UofU, 7:30 p.m., through Friday. Tickets $20, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

27Friday — Compagnia TPO — Farfalle

Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Cir., UofU, times vary, through Saturday. Tickets $12, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

THEATRE

In three stages of a woman’s life, SLAC’s Fun Home tells a universal detective story about a child’s search to discover what is going on with her parents as they hold up the perfect family facade. Heart-gripping songs about sexual awakening, repressed emotions, buried secrets, yearning, resentment, love. Home. Based on a graphic novel, and directed by the superior Jason Bowcutt.

How will you die? Will you see it coming? What if you’re given a second chance? Plan-B’s Jump explores the impact of survival on those we love. Wow! My friend Donna “Sue” is turning the big 5-0 this summer and chooses unwisely to skydive … girl, jump!

4Wednesday — Fun Home

SLAC, 168 W. 500 North, 7:30 p.m., through May 13. Tickets $24-42, saltlakeactingcompany.org

5Thursday — Jump

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through April 15. Tickets $20, artsaltlake.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 6, K. Flay, smithstix.com

June 16, Kesha and Macklemore, smithstix.com

Aug. 9, Jack White, ticketfly.com

Sep. 22, Beck, smithstix.com

