Ballet West announces 4 esteemed companies for National Choreographic Festival

Ballet West will host four renowned ballet companies from across the United States for the second-annual National Choreographic Festival at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, May 17–26. Tickets go on sale March 28 at 10:00 a.m. Over two weekends, and with two different programs, the festival will celebrate new works that will nurture and challenge the art form. Last year, the Deseret News “walked away inspired spiritually and emotionally.” Dance Magazine said it was “a breath of fresh choreographic air,” and hoped it would become a “Sundance for dance.”

Artistic Director Adam Sklute has programmed the festival to highlight female choreographers and companies that are led by women. “Well before the #MeToo movement, the ballet world was having a conversation about women in leadership positions,” said Sklute. “That conversation is only more meaningful and poignant today. I am glad our industry and the nation at-large is having a conversation about the workplace, equal rights, and human rights. For years, I have wanted to celebrate women in ballet leadership roles, and I hope this festival continues the conversation about equality for women and indeed all people. I look to a day where that degree of equality is a given.”

Along with the esteemed guest companies, Ballet West will present world premieres by Australian choreographer Natalie Weir the first weekend and rising star choreographer Africa Guzman the second. Sklute has split the four companies, and the Weir and Guzman premieres over two weekends. The first weekend (May 17–19) will feature: