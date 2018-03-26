EU 8th annual Equality Celebration

Every spring for many years, Equality Utah has hosted an incredible evening of love and laughter in southern Utah. The Equality Celebration is a chance for the local LGBTQ community and its allies to come together and (as the name suggests) celebrate all we’ve accomplished in our ongoing quest for equality, as well as inspire continued commitment to the work that lies ahead.

This year will honor our continuing belief that “All You Need is Love.” We’re excited to offer delicious food and drinks, a Beatles tribute band, a silent auction and powerful words from speakers and honorees.

EU expects approximately 400 people to attend. Join friends, allies, business and community leaders, coming together in the name of love and equality for everyone! It’s going to be an amazing night for all.

This year’s theme is the swinging ’60s! Think “Mad Men,” Jackie Kennedy, Steve McQueen, Brigitte Bardot, mini mod dresses, daring prints, and the early hippie years. And although there is no content advisory for this event, it is a family-friendly occasion designed for

adults and youth ages 12 and older. (Babes in arms only, please.)

When: Sat., May 19, 6–9pm

Where: The DSU Film Studio at 317 S. Donlee Dr., St. George

Anyone who believes in equality and wants to celebrate it in style is welcome.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now! Donations from the Equality Celebration are considered a tax-deductible contribution to the Equality Utah Foundation and helps us provide education and outreach all over Utah.

“It is so important that we build a stronger LGBTQ+ community in Southern Utah, and events like this one, sponsored by Equality Utah, help make it possible,” says Stephen Lambert, Equality Utah’s Southern Utah coordinator and co-chair of this year’s Equality Celebration. “It’s literally a matter of saving lives: emotionally, spiritually, and physically.”

Guests mingle at Equality Utah’s 7th Annual Equality Celebration, Ivins, Utah, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham