Connecticut GOP vow to block nominee who would become first openly gay Chief Justice

Today all 18 Republicans in the Connecticut Senate will unilaterally block the appointment of Andrew McDonald as Connecticut’s Supreme Court chief justice. If confirmed, McDonald would be the first openly gay man to lead any state Supreme Court in the United States. McDonald is a Cornell University and University of Connecticut law school graduate, has been a state senator for eight years, and a Supreme Court justice for the past five years; but despite his qualifications, Republicans are blocking his confirmation.

In response, DNC LGBTQ Media Director Lucas Acosta issued the following statement:

“Every single one of the 18 GOP Connecticut senators who will vote against Andrew McDonald’s confirmation today should be ashamed. McDonald is eminently and unquestionably qualified to serve as the state’s chief justice. He has decades of experience in Connecticut, including five years as an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court — a position he was appointed to with overwhelming bipartisan support. By blocking McDonald’s confirmation, Republicans are sending a clear message on their misplaced priorities.

“This level of politicization of a judicial nominee has never been seen before in Connecticut, and there can be no doubt that Connecticut Republicans are bringing the right-wing political tactics of Mitch McConnell and the national Republican Party to the state legislature. Connecticut Republicans’ vow to block McDonald’s appointment today represents a clear refusal to put his experience and qualifications ahead of their own out of touch political and social agenda.”

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a close friend and political ally of McDonald’s for the past 25 years, says that part of the reason that Republicans are opposed to McDonald is that he is gay. But Republicans have repeatedly and heatedly denied that allegation, saying they have never mentioned McDonald’s sexuality during the weeks that his nomination has become highly controversial, reports Hartford Courant.