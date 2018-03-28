GLAAD, Ty Herndon to bring 3rd ‘Love & Acceptance’ concert to Nashville

Music legends and newcomers from across genres will take the stage at this LGBTQ-affirming concert

GLAAD announced the 2018 Concert for Love and Acceptance set for June 7 in Nashville. The show, taking place the night after the 2018 CMT Music Awards, will feature a coalition of artists and celebrities appearing and performing to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community. Ty Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan will host, and the event will feature performances by Herndon, as well as Terri Clark, Cassadee Pope, Michael Ray, Calum Scott, Brandon Stansell, and more.

“Music has the power to uplift, empower, and change hearts and minds across the country,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president, and CEO. “GLAAD is honored to present the third Concert for Love and Acceptance to help drive forward acceptance with an amazing lineup of talent and messages of support for the LGBTQ community.”

“We’re proud to lock arms with our friends at GLAAD once again to lend our voice and support to an event that champions love and acceptance through the power of music,” said Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land.

The inaugural Concert for Love and Acceptance was held in 2015 to kick off GLAAD’s Southern Stories Tour — the second iteration held in 2017. The event has been supported by artists like Reba McEntire, with a lineup of performances that included Chris Carmack, Crystal Gayle, Billy Gilman, Dana Goldberg, Kree Harrison, Levi Hummon, Runaway June, Ryan Kinder, Meghan Lindsey, Street Corner Symphony, and Trent Harmon. GLAAD’s Southern Stories initiative tells the stories of LGBTQ people and their allies in the South to create a cultural shift toward LGBTQ acceptance and understanding in the region.

“I’m thrilled to partner with GLAAD once again for this show that has broken so much new ground and started so many important conversations over the past three years,” said Herndon. “Letting our LGBTQ friends, family, and neighbors know they are accepted and loved just as they are isn’t just making the world a better place — it’s saving lives — and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

In recent years, country music has become a more affirming environment for the LGBTQ community with chart-toppers like Luke Bryan, following in the footsteps of Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, and The Dixie Chicks sharing inclusive messages through their lyrics. Furthermore, CMT host Cody Alan came out publicly in late 2016 in People Magazine and received an outpouring of support and love from the country music community and his fans. Stars like Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith, and Dierks Bentley all voiced their support on social media. Ty Herndon, a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning artist with album sales of more than 4 million, was the first major male country music star to come out when he shared his story with the world in 2014.

“As we fight attempts to roll back equality and compromise the ground we have gained for acceptance, it is important for our community to continue to tell our stories and for allies to stand up and be counted,” said Ellis.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.glaad.org/nashville