The Australian Pink Floyd Show on sale March 30

Live at the Eccles is thrilled to announce that The Australian Pink Floyd Show will play Delta Hall the Eccles Theater on Mon., Sep. 17. Public tix, prices TBA, go on sale this Fri., March 30, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online at arttix.artsaltlake.org , calling 801-355-2787, or visiting the Eccles Theater box office (Mon.–Fri., 10am–6pm and Sat., 10am–2pm). The Eccles Theater is located at 131 S. Main St., SLC.

Selling five million tickets worldwide, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with a note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide. Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology, and other special effects. To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo.

Often described as being more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept out of the pubs and onto the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, America, Canada, South America, and Israel.

With 30 years of history, the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.