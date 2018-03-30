Weekend Events: Jazz, Hip Hop, bunnies, and more

30Friday — Steve Lyman presents Nir Felder

Called “the next big jazz guitarist” by NPR, Nir Felder is a new voice in instrumental music. Equally adept across a wide range of genres, inspired by icons from John Coltrane to voodoo chile Jimi Hendrix, Felder has forged a unique and highly recognizable sound at a young age and quickly become one of New York City’s most highly sought-after musicians as both a solo artist and as a sideman. He has performed with Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, John Mayer, Meshell Ndegeocello, and many others.

Jazz at the Gallivan Center Stage, 239 S. Main St., 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10, at the venue

— Hip Hop Roots (Good Friday Party)

Hip Hop Roots SLC presents the 2nd annual Good Friday Party. Hosted by Burnell Washburn, performances include CeeLos, Dennis James, Dario, and DJ nizzle — with special guests Schuyler Taylor, Summer Moore, Mayhem, Animal The Beast, and Smoke Eazy. The night includes free pizza, local vendors, an art swap, open mic from 7–8 p.m., and Cypher at midnight.

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 7 p.m., 21+ event. Tickets $10, burnellwashburn.com

31Saturday — Every Bunny’s Easter Market

Twenty local artisans, collectors, and creators, an egg hunt, and Easter basket giveaway, plus coffee, local treats, and fun, all to be had at this Easter market.

Ember SLC, 623 S. State St, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free and family friendly

— Sugar House Estate Sale

This is not your typical estate sale! From vinyl records to vintage magazines, weed whackers/whippers (woohoo!) to patio furniture, skis to roller blades, and so very much more for all the hoarders … don’t get your newspaper collection in a ruffle, I’m just kidding! It should be a great way to spend part of the holiday weekend.

Residential property at 1315 E. Kensington Ave., Sugar House, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., through Sunday.

1Sunday — April Fools-Easter-Conference-Drag Queen Bingo-Brunch

Will that’s a mouthful, no pun intended. “This alignment of holidays will not occur again for the next 73 years” the event claims on its Facebook post. So the last time the alignment occurred Gene was learning to drive?? Flirt with the Matrons of Mayhem while enjoying a wonderful brunch prepared by Jesse, then win fabulous prizes playing bingo. Then saunter over to Club Try-Angles for a cocktail and “Beer Church”. They serve wonderful Mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Off Trax Cafe, 259 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 11 a.m., bingo starts 1 p.m. Brunch overpriced but still tasty. Bingo cards $5.