An Other Theater Company announces 2018/2019 season

Since opening in 2017 in the Provo Towne Centre, An Other Theater Company has focused on bringing diverse voices and viewpoints to the Utah theater scene, and that trend continues with the slate of plays they’ve chosen for the sophomore season, beginning in September.

The season includes their first musical, the unabashed Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and the celebrated The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, based on the novel of the same name about a young boy on the autism spectrum. Additionally, they are thrilled to introduce a new show created explicitly for the theater by local actress Elizabeth Golden entitled The Rapture Happens at Midnight.

“It’s really exciting to be able to bring this eclectic season to Provo. It covers everything from a rock glam musical about a genderqueer rocker to the trio of workers down at the local cinema, to gay couples surviving the 1950s by pairing off into ‘straight’ couples, to a post-apocalyptic examination of The Simpsons,” says Kacey Spadafora, one of the artistic directors of the company along with Taylor Jack Nelson.

The season rounds out with other queer shows Edward II and Perfect Arrangement, women-written shows The Flick and Mr. Burns, and the sci-fi classic Rossum’s Universal Robots.

For more information about the season, their current productions, or to get season tickets, visit anothertheater.org.