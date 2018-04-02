Mayor Jackie Biskupski proclaims April ‘Craft Beer Month’

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is recognizing the significant economic impact brewpubs are making in Salt Lake City by declaring April as “Craft Beer Month.” Her proclamation will be read at a special gathering today for members of the Utah Brewers Guild at Proper Brewing Company.

SLC only had three brewpubs 20 years ago but now has 15 brewpubs and microbreweries. Most of the facilities offer locally produced beer, root beer, cream sodas, as well as fine dining.

“Salt Lake City’s brewpubs and breweries have been a favorite of locals, but also lets tourists know the world is welcome here,” said Mayor Biskupski. “April is a great time to acknowledge these establishments for what they bring to the City’s economy and eclecticism.”

Members of the Utah Brewers Guild employs approximately 3,000 Utahns. The craft beer industry contributes $450 million to the Utah economy each year and is closely tied to tourism, manufacturing, and retail and restaurant industries.

“The Utah Brewers Guild is thrilled Mayor Biskupski is choosing to honor the significant and growing positive impact the craft beer industry has on our community,” said Cassie Slattery, UBG executive director, and Proper Brewing co-owner. ”The dynamic members of the UBG contribute to local economic development, tourism, fair employment practices and neighborhood revitalization, all while making outstanding beer.”

SLC’s growing number of brewpubs and breweries was one of the factors that led to the city being named the number two “Hipster City in America.” This year the Utah Pink Boots Society is toasting its first annual collaborative brew in honor of International Women’s Day.

“We in the Salt Lake City brewing community are honored Mayor Biskupski is recognizing the support and impact our industry has on our community,” said Rio Connelly, UBG president, and Proper Brewing co-owner. “We, in turn, are growing and becoming more numerous thanks to the support of the citizens. These ongoing relationships will continue to contribute to making Salt Lake City an amazing place to live.”

What: Salt Lake City Economic Development Department Deputy Director Ben Kolendar will kick-off “Craft Beer Month” by reading Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s proclamation and taking a tour of Proper Brewing.

Who: Ben Kolendar, Salt Lake City Economic Development deputy director; Cassie Slattery, Utah Brewers Club executive director and Proper Brewing co-owner; and Rio Connelly, Utah Brewers Club president and Proper Brewing co-owner; and other brewers.

When: 4 p.m., Monday, April 2, 2018

Where: Proper Brewing Company, 857 S. Main St.