Summer Nights with the Stars announces lineup

Davis Arts Council announces their summer lineup for the 2018 Summer Nights with the Stars season. Some of the biggest names in music will grace the Kenley Amphitheater stage.

Sat., June 9 — The 5 Browns

Fri., June 15 — Terry Fator

Wed., June 20 — Twisted Broadway starring Blue Jupiter

Sat., June 23 — An Evening with Jenny Oaks Baker, Lexi Walker, & Nathan Pacheco

Sat., June 30 — Night Ranger

Sat., July 7 — British Rock Royalty

Thurs., July 19 — Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Sat., July 28 — Melissa Etheridge

Sat., Aug. 4 — Simply Three

Tues., Aug. 14 — The Secret Sisters

Sat., Aug. 18 — GENTRI

Wed., Aug. 22 — The Lettermen

Sat., Aug. 25 — Jim Messina

Wed., Sep. 5 — Boz Scaggs

Sat., Sep. 8 — One Night in Memphis

Season ticket renewals start today. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 1, 10 a.m. At that time, tickets may be purchased online at https://tickets.davisarts.org/, over the phone at 801-546-8575, or at the DAC box office at 445 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. Phone and box office hours are Mon.–Fri., 9 a.m.–2 p.m.