Summer Nights with the Stars announces lineup

Davis Arts Council announces their summer lineup for the 2018 Summer Nights with the Stars season. Some of the biggest names in music will grace the Kenley Amphitheater stage.
Sat., June 9 — The 5 Browns
Fri., June 15 — Terry Fator
Wed., June 20 — Twisted Broadway starring Blue Jupiter
Sat., June 23 — An Evening with Jenny Oaks Baker, Lexi Walker, & Nathan Pacheco
Sat., June 30 — Night Ranger
Sat., July 7 — British Rock Royalty
Thurs., July 19 — Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
Sat., July 28 — Melissa Etheridge
Sat., Aug. 4 — Simply Three
Tues., Aug. 14 — The Secret Sisters
Sat., Aug. 18 — GENTRI
Wed., Aug. 22 — The Lettermen
Sat., Aug. 25 — Jim Messina
Wed., Sep. 5 — Boz Scaggs
Sat., Sep. 8 — One Night in Memphis
Season ticket renewals start today. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 1, 10 a.m. At that time, tickets may be purchased online at https://tickets.davisarts.org/, over the phone at 801-546-8575, or at the DAC box office at 445 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. Phone and box office hours are Mon.–Fri., 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
