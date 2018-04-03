Plan-B Theatre announces 2018–19 season: A season about us, here, now

As the only professional theatre company in the country producing full seasons of new work by local playwrights, Plan-B Theatre Company is thrilled to announce their 28th season of unique and socially conscious works exploring how truth finds us and what we do with it once it does.

A season about sexuality, race, and privilege. A season about us, here, now.

THE 2018/19 SEASON

GOOD STANDING

World premiere by Matthew Greene

Oct. 18–28

Nov. 4 — United Solo Theatre Festival, New York

“I’d been loved. And that changes a person.”

A gay Mormon faces excommunication a week after marrying the man of his dreams. A solo play about faith, hope, and catharsis. Featuring Austin Archer. Directed by Jerry Rapier.

AN EVENING WITH TWO AWFUL MEN

World premiere by Elaine Jarvik

Feb. 21–March 3

“I guarantee you there will come a time when your name won’t ring a bell among the living.”

The original worst-President-ever James Buchanan and actor-assassin John Wilkes Booth defend their (in)actions before a live studio audience. A dark comedy about race, privilege, and legacy. Featuring Jason Bowcutt, Anne Brings, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, one other actor TBA. Directed by Cheryl Cluff.

…OF COLOR

World premiere by playwrights TBA

March 28–April 7

“You won’t be satisfied, you never are.”

An evening of short plays by and about people of color from the Theatre Artists of Color Writing Workshop. Cast TBA. Directed by Jerry Rapier.

SUBSCRIBE FOR $59 | PLANBTHEATRE.ORG

THE 2018/19 SEASON | FREE EVENTS

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TOUR: ZOMBIE THOUGHTS

World premiere by Jennifer A. Kokai and Oliver Kokai-Means

Created specifically for grades 4–6, Zombie Thoughts is the story of Sam and Pig, avatars in a video game. Sam is anxious. Pig is punny. Will the audience be able to help them make the right choices in their quest to defeat the evil Machine? A sometimes touching, sometimes hilarious journey in and around anxiety. Featuring Katie Jones, Alicia Washington. Designed by Arika Schockmel. Stage managed by Sharah Meservy. Directed by Cheryl Cluff.

Free Public Performances in partnership with the City Library

Oct. 13: Main Branch at 11 am, Chapman Branch at 1 pm

Oct. 25: Glendale Branch at 4:30 pm

The Free Elementary School Tour serves 8,000 K-6 students at 40+ schools in 10+ counties.

SCRIPT-IN-HAND SERIES

Oct. 24

Feb. 27

April 3

A trio of free staged readings of plays-in-progress each season. These plays are almost always read first in The Lab and are now in a later stage of development and ready for their first audience. Plays, casts, directors TBA.

RADIO HOUR EPISODE 13

World premiere by Matthew Ivan Bennett

An annual co-production with KUER’s RadioWest. Air date, title, cast TBA. Original music by Dave Evanoff. Directed by Cheryl Cluff.

THE LAB

Since 2008, The Lab has been an incubator where 13 local playwrights share whatever script they wish, at whatever stage they wish, in a private table reading for the group. The Lab, which meets monthly, has become Plan-B’s primary source of work for full production. They are genuinely nourishing a pool of local playwrights rivaling that found in any other city in the country.

0