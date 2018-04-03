RCGSE upcoming fundraising events with Victory Red

Victory Red, currently serving as Ms. Gay Utah on behalf of the Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire is bringing two fundraising events later this month.

The first is on April 20 at the Utah Arts Alliance, 7 p.m., 663 W. 100 South. Red is a co-producer of a Harry Potter-themed Burlesque and Drag show to benefit Tiffany King, a local mother of six children, who recently underwent a quadruple amputation. This is an 18 + event and tickets are $10. You can find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/348112525678746/

In a March 27 Facebook post, Angie Jones wrote: Well Tiffany is now over $100,000 raised this far only $200,000 left! That’s amazing and a miracle she’s getting closer to getting her prosthetics which is getting closer to her wedding day when she can walk down the aisle!

The second event is the next night on April 21 at Club Area 51, 7 p.m., 451 S. 400 West. The reigning Miss Gay Utah, Gia Bianca Stephens, and reigning Mr. Gay Utah, RJ Error, will join Red hosting Blast Off: An Intergalactic Adventure, a Sci-fi-themed Drag and Burlesque show to raise money for the RCGSE AIDS Fund. Tickets are $5.

