UofU, Westminster College Students for Choice host a SAAM march

Sexual violence is a pervasive public health issue in Utah that impacts all communities. This year the Rape Recovery Center, in conjunction with many local organizations, have focused on the “Voices/Voces” of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) to bring awareness to the cause, impact, and prevention of sexual violence. In Utah, one in three women, and one in six men will experience sexual violence in their lifetimes. An estimated 50 percent of transgender individuals experience sexual violence in their lifetime.

This past year the #metoo and #timesup movements have swept the nation. It is critical that this dialogue continues and creates opportunities for all survivors to be heard. The theme this year is “Voices/Voces” of SAAM in hopes of bringing to light the experiences of those who are most vulnerable, and most likely to be impacted by sexual violence.

Join them in conjunction with the Downtown Artist Collective, Inspire UP, Planned Parenthood and Students for Choice for events throughout the month, visit raperecoverycenter.org/sexual-assault-awareness-month.

Students for Choice at the University of Utah and Students for Choice at Westminster College host the annual Take Back the Night march, April 5, 6 p.m., at the University of Utah Presidents Circle. From there, marchers will walk 2.6 miles along 1300 East to the Westminster College Bassis Lounge. The event will conclude with speakers, spoken word performances, and free food.

Students for Choice is a student group sponsored by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah that seeks to involve students to become empowered in their reproductive health choices and local government.

“We are living in such an important cultural moment, where sexual trauma is being talked about openly and candidly in communities across Utah and beyond. This Sexual Assault Awareness Month we celebrate the resilience of survivors and work together to bring their stories into the light. Through their voices, we move closer to our vision of a world free from sexual violence,” says Mara Haight, Executive Director of the Rape Recovery Center.

