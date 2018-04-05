2nd annual LoveLoud fest moves to SLC – tix on sale April 6

Tickets go on sale Fri., April 6, 10 a.m., for the second annual LoveLoud music festival, which moves from Orem to Salt Lake City, at the Rice Eccles Stadium, UofU on July 28.

The festival was created by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds in response to growing suicide rates among LGBTQ teens. The inaugural event was held at Brent Brown Park in Orem and drew a crowd of more than 17,000 people.

Reynolds said last year, “I want LoveLoud to engage a passionate and supportive audience in the fight against teen suicide and to bring communities together to start a conversation that focuses on recognizing individuality.”

This year’s lineup includes Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Grace Vanderwaal and Neon Trees’ Tyler Glenn.

The festival is the meat of the LoveLoud Foundation, which Reynolds’ started because he wanted to “help ignite the relevant and vital conversation of what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support LGBTQ youth in an effort to keep families together.”

The festival last year was also welcomed (following initial dissension) by the LDS church: “We applaud the LoveLoud Festival for LGBTQ Youth’s aim to bring people together to address teen safety and to express respect and love for all of God’s children. We join our voice with all who come together to foster a community of inclusion in which no one is mistreated because of who they are or what they believe.

We share common beliefs, among them the pricelessness of our youth and the value of families. We earnestly hope this festival and other related efforts can build respectful communication, better understanding, and civility as we all learn from each other.”

Reynolds was awarded in 2017 by the Trevor Project, a group focused on the problem of LGBTQ youth suicide. In his speech, he apologized for saying that being gay is bad while on an LDS mission.

All proceeds from the festival will go to local and national LGBTQ charities including Encircle, Trevor Project and the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

“We at LoveLoud are determined to help create a more loving and accepting environment for them, while also hoping to raise more than $1 million for local and national LGBTQ charities,” Reynolds said. “We look forward to a day celebrating their diversity while listening to great music and inspiring speakers.”

0