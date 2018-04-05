Tickets go on sale April 6, 10 a.m., for the second annual LoveLoud music festival, now in Salt Lake City at Rice Eccles Stadium, July 28.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds — in response to growing suicide rates among LGBTQ teens — created LoveLoud. The inaugural event, held at Brent Brown Park in Orem, drew a crowd over 17,000.

Reynolds said last year, “I want LoveLoud to engage a passionate and supportive audience in the fight against teen suicide and to bring communities together to start a conversation that focuses on recognizing individuality.”

The LDS church — following initial dispute — welcomed the 2017 festival.

“[Applause] to the LoveLoud Festival for LGBTQ Youth’s aim to bring people together to address teen safety and to express respect and love for all of God’s children. We join our voice with all who come together to foster a community of inclusion in which no one faces mistreatment because of who they are or what they believe.

We share common beliefs, among them the pricelessness of our youth and the value of families. [Our] hope is this festival, and other related efforts can build respectful communication, better understanding, and civility as we all learn from each other.”

The Trevor Project also honored Reynolds. In his speech, he apologized for saying being gay is terrible, while on an LDS mission.

LoveLoud Festival 2018

This year’s lineup includes Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Grace Vanderwaal, and Neon Trees’ Tyler Glenn.

Reynolds’ festival is the meat of the LoveLoud Foundation. The charity “[is to] help ignite the relevant and vital conversation of what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support LGBTQ youth to keep families together.”

All proceeds from the festival will go to local and national LGBTQ charities including Encircle, Trevor Project, and the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

“[At] LoveLoud we are determined to create a more loving and accepting environment for them while hoping to raise more than $1 million for LGBTQ charities,” Reynolds said. “We look forward to celebrating diversity while listening to great music and inspiring speakers.”

