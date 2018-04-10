A League of Their Own gets a show of its own

Remember the part in A League of Their Own where Rosie O’Donnell talks about feeling different from the other women, and how that was the only lesbian coding the script gave to Rosie in a movie about women’s baseball? The film was identical to Fried Green Tomatoes in that it was entirely about lesbians except not willing to be about them at all. Yet, still iconic and queer in retrospect. Isn’t it time, then, for a reboot that allows its sporty gals a chance to play ball and maybe kiss the not-male gender of their fondest dreams?

Yes, it is, and thanks to Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in The Jungle producer Will Graham, it’s happening. Amazon hosts the sitcom, which will not be a remake of the movie, or even necessarily include the same characters, but will follow the league as they travel the country hitting triples for feminism. Inside information about how much lesbian content there’ll be is moot, it’s just that we know, you know? Because, please, have you seen Broad City?

Ben Platt will Run This Town

Everybody wants to be in the Ben Platt business these days. Understandably a natural outcome of the Tony Award-winning actor making theatergoers weep during his run in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen. Next, the young queer actor stars in a drama called Run This Town from first-time director Ricky Tollman. It’s about a journalist (Platt) who stumbles onto the scandal-filled trail of an obnoxious politician. Damien Lewis (Homeland) is the wicked lawmaker. Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev and Mena Massoud, the star in Disney’s live-action Aladdin, have signed on to play political operatives.

Obviously, it would be better with musical numbers, like everything else in life. But we’re happy Mr. Platt’s star keeps rising. And it’s a timely project, considering the overwhelming record number of horrible politicians walking around Washington, D.C. Now if only art had the power to run them all out of office.

And Now, Apocalypse

Veteran gay filmmaker Gregg Araki (Mysterious Skin) and Steven Soderbergh (Unsane) might not be the first people you think of when the word “sitcom” pop up but don’t assume a comedy collab can’t work. Soderbergh will produce Araki’s latest project for Starz, a half-hour comedy called Now, Apocalypse. If you think about Araki joints like Nowhere and the pitch-black comedy of his early films like The Living End, you can probably see where this could go.

The show will focus on a young person with the mythically resonant name Ulysses, and his journey, alongside a cast of fellow travelers, in search for love, sex, and fame in the coolest corners of Los Angeles. To keep it youthful, Araki is co-writing with Vogue.com columnist Karley Sciortino, who hosts Viceland’s kink-intensive sex series, Slutever. Considering a recent episode of that show involved people fantasizing doing it with werewolves and that Araki’s cult film Nowhere involved a lot of sex and encounters with cockroach-like monsters, this could be a trippy apocalypse.

Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger: Party Animals

We follow Alia Shawkat’s film and TV projects because she never bores us. The Arrested Development star makes career moves we applaud and admire, whether it’s the nervy cult comedy Search Party or acclaimed series Transparent. So we have every plan of following her to Animals, the latest film from director Sophie Hyde. Animals is based on British author Emma Jane Unsworth’s well-received novel (Unsworth will adapt the screenplay) and stars Shawkat and Holliday Grainger (Cinderella) as young twentysomething women staggering into adulthood while maintaining a commitment to relentless partying. In other words, it’s probably the story of your life, and any life lessons learned won’t be overly earnest.

