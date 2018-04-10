The Salt Lake City Arts Council presents artists Lenka Konopasek and Sarah Bown Roberts in exhibitions at the Finch Lane Gallery, April 20–June 8.

Konopasek’s exhibition, Darker Territory, and Roberts‘ exhibition, Head Lands, assemble and break down structures, creating scenes and objects bristling with tension somewhere between beautiful and dangerous. Both artists work with paper, and Roberts includes commonplace objects. Each arranges her works in unexpected combinations, creating new visions from familiar objects.

As Konopasek explains, “My handmade paper constructions are explorations into a theme of natural and manmade disasters I have been exploring for the last several years. They represent a collision between nature and people. The work raises questions about longevity, the consequences of human behavior, and differences in cultural or national attitudes.”

She contrasts finely crafted and strangely beautiful images against harsh repulsion to draw attention to the beauty of violence and works in paper for its fragility and accessibility. Paper is a material with a long history of being manipulated in many different ways.

Roberts believes the process of excavation, at its simplest, is cutting away layers of earth with the intention of discovering artifacts or other ancient materials, a tedious brushing at something, of collecting and arranging fragments to assemble meaning. She parallels excavation with personal acts of searching.

“By adding and cutting away accumulated material and arranging fragments I find, I seek to make sense of inner landscapes,” she explains. Each piece is composed of found objects or commonplace materials, such as wax paper, string, and packaging material. As she arranges in unexpected combinations, they gain new life and begin sharing alternative histories.

The opening reception and discussions with the artists will be held Friday, April 20, at 5:45 p.m. with Roberts and 6 p.m. with Konopasek. The exhibition, in addition, will be on view during the May 18 Salt Lake Gallery Stroll.

Who: Salt Lake City Arts Council

What: Lenka Konopasek and Sarah Bown Roberts

When: April 20–June 8

Where: Finch Lane Gallery, 54 Finch Lane (1340 E. 100 South)

For more information visit saltlakearts.org

0