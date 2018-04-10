The 2018 lineup for the wildly popular Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series was announced this morning and includes many flashbacks to the 80s and 90s as well as today’s popular and up-and-coming singers. Tickets for Garden members go on sale April 23 and to the general public April 30 at http://redbuttegarden.ticketfly.com/

May 23 — The Devil Makes Three with The Wood Brothers and Murder By Death — $40/$45

June 12 — Ryan Adams — $41/$46

June 13 — Violent Femmes with Ava Mendoza — $37/$42

June 18 — Last Summer on Earth Tour: Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall — $65/$70

June 19 — Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People — $48/$53

June 27 — Michael Franti & Spearhead with Dustin Thomas and Victoria Canal — $53/$58

July 3 — The Avett Brothers with Jill Andrews — $55/$60

July 13 — Sheryl Crow with Caitlyn Smith — $76/$81

July 16 — Counting Crows — $90/$95

July 19 — Jackson Browne — $62/$67

July 20 — Retro Futura Tour: Belinda Carlisle, ABC, Modern English, The Outfield’s Tony Lewis, Kajagoogoo’s Limahl, Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella — $52/$57

July 25 — TajMo Band with Alicia Michilli — $42/$47

July 26 — Chris Isaak — $48/$53

July 31 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Toad the Wet Sprocket — $43/$48

Aug. 1 — Utah Symphony — $34/$39 (tix on sale now)

Aug. 2 — Death Cab for Cutie — $50/$55

Aug. 5 — Ben Harper and Charlie Musslewhite —$55/$60

Aug. 7 — Greensky Bluegrass — $35/$40

Aug. 9 — Lost 80’s Live: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann (original vocalists) of When In Rome UK, Men Without Hats — $48/$53

Aug. 10 — Angelique Kidjo and Femi Kuti — $45/$50

Aug. 13 — Brandi Carlile with The Secret Sisters — $48/$53

Aug. 15 — Huey Lewis & the News — $68/$73

Aug. 16 — Gipsy Kings — $60/$65

Aug. 21 — Indigo Girls — $40/$45

Aug. 24 — Shakey Graves with José González & The Brite Lites — $32/$37

Sept. 4 — Gary Clark Jr. — $50/$55

Sept. 10 — O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson — $52/$57

Sept. 12 — Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown: Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band, with guests Cyril Neville, Kermit Ruffins, Walter Wolfman Washington — $62/$67

Sept. 16 — Rodrigo y Gabriela — $46/$51

Sept. 17 — Billy Idol — $67/$72

