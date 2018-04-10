Rob Goulding, Sun-Trapp owner, dies at 62

Sun-Trapp owner Rob Goulding died Monday. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last summer.

Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire Empress Tiana La Shaé announced his death on the Court’s Facebook page:

“Today we mourn the loss of long-time supporter of the RCGSE and friend to the community, Rob Goulding. We appreciate Rob welcoming us into the SunTrapp and giving us a place to call home. Thank you for all the wonderful memories and may you Rest In Peace, dear friend.”

Messages of love are coming from the community:

Kirsten Thomas Cancer SUCKS!! I’ve lost 2 people in 2 weeks due to this horrible disease. Rest in Paradise Uncle Rob! You battled cancer like a champ, you fought with all you had, and you put up one hell of a fight! I promise we will not stop fighting until there is a cure! Thank you for opening the doors to the SunTrapp and keeping some amazing traditions alive. You created one amazing bar for people to kick back, celebrate, have fun with friends, and create a family. You will be missed by so many of us! Thank you for being YOU and always giving so much to this community! Fly Free Uncle Rob!

