Rob Goulding, Sun-Trapp owner, dies at 62

Sun-Trapp owner Rob Goulding died Monday. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last summer.
Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire Empress Tiana La Shaé announced his death on the Court’s Facebook page:
“Today we mourn the loss of long-time supporter of the RCGSE and friend to the community, Rob Goulding. We appreciate Rob welcoming us into the SunTrapp and giving us a place to call home. Thank you for all the wonderful memories and may you Rest In Peace, dear friend.”
Messages of love are coming from the community:
Kirsten Thomas Cancer SUCKS!! I’ve lost 2 people in 2 weeks due to this horrible disease. Rest in Paradise Uncle Rob! You battled cancer like a champ, you fought with all you had, and you put up one hell of a fight! I promise we will not stop fighting until there is a cure! Thank you for opening the doors to the SunTrapp and keeping some amazing traditions alive. You created one amazing bar for people to kick back, celebrate, have fun with friends, and create a family. You will be missed by so many of us! Thank you for being YOU and always giving so much to this community! Fly Free Uncle Rob!
Kirsten Thomas Uncle Rob was one of a kind. He loved the RCGSE, and was always happy to help us with all of our events! I will absolutely love and respect how much he did for the RCGSE and the LGBT community. Rest in Paradise!!
Jody Stamback Rob was a huge supporter of the RCGSE and was willing to make accommodations for us. It was an honor to have known such an amazing person. You will be missed and never forgotten!
Sharon Blue This breaks my heart. You’re at peace, my friend. I still hear you.saying keep fighting. I miss you.
Teinamarrie Scuderi This is so sad. He was always so sweet.
Tim Hile Very sad to hear this news. He was always so nice to Agness & I and sure going to miss him.
Angela Dominguez I will miss your big hugs and warm smile. My heart goes out to all who cared for him and about him, and to his brother Mike and family and Frank who were always there for him til the end. I am so lucky to have met you and hold you dear to my heart always. LOVE YOU UNCLE ROB!
Farewell to this community icon who oversaw a radiant dance floor and so much more.
What an incredibly sweet human being. He will be missed by many.
He was always very kind. We will miss him.
R.I.P Rob I’m glad we got to visit with you around Christmas, I love you and you will be missed but never forgotten ❤❤❤
Uncle rob! Such a sad loss of a kind man
Robert Young-Sexauer
🙁 so sad. He will be missed
RIP friend
RIP. remember him well. very nice guy.
A fighter from the SLC LGTBQ Community was take him away, the time of his journey start a new chapter on his life after death, his legacy, work, support to our community with a place were everyone set foot there, he smiled and let us know that we were welcome, we were on a safe place, and most importantly that, for those without family, Try-Angles we’re our home and the rest of everyone there, our family. Thanks to Ross we find our place, it belongs to us, the LGTBQ Community continue his legacy and his work with our community through his bar. Time to get back to him in return all those smiles, support, love and respect while we preserve and support his place that I called home. I will see u soon my friend, hopefully whatever side will be set for us. R.I.P
so very sorry….