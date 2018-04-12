Rabbi David Seidenberg wrote about Laura Ingraham in an April 2 blog post, “Back in 1984, when we were both enrolled at Dartmouth College, she secretly recorded a confidential support group for gay students, and published a transcript in The Dartmouth Review — complete with names of students at the meeting, students who were in the closet, back in the day when being outed could mean getting rejected for jobs and attacked by drunken frat boys.”

Many years later she expressed regret. That’s something she apparently has a knack for — reprehensible things — then weakly apologize. Case in point, her recent Twitter tantrum on which she made fun of Parkland-shooting survivor David Hogg for being denied some college acceptance.

As you know, Hogg is a high school student. A 17-year-old. A child. Ingraham is, purportedly, a full-grown adult. One without a filter or compassion.

Now, when I say Hogg is a child, I’m not saying his opinions and feelings are immature, which Ingraham believes. He has shown himself to be smart, mature, and articulate. Hogg reminds us he’s an angry 17-year-old — rightfully so considering Hogg’s slaughtered high-school classmates. Right-wing pundits freely give “mulligans” to every sin and crime Trump committed, but are keen on attacking the Parkland kids for using the F-word.

It isn’t the first time Ingraham has bared fangs at a child. She called the existence of transgender kids as “[A] new gender-bending phenomenon, which clearly is facilitated and encouraged by a popular culture that seems to have concluded that traditional gender roles are yesterday’s news.”

Traditional gender roles used to keep women subservient and men violent and basis for sexism, homophobia, and transphobia, and are what the right-wing loves to champion. It’s sensible considering how their agenda is morally corrupt.

Ironically, Ingraham has a gay brother, which you’d think might bring her around on LGBTQ rights, but he doesn’t. She fears Catholics would look bad for discriminating marriage equality.

I could go on about the many racist and stupid things Ingraham has said, but you can Google that shit.

Instead, we’ll soon look back at when Americans attacked and vilified children who’d survived a mass shooting for demanding an end to gun violence. But more importantly, wonder how a country sustained valuing guns over kids.

Assuming we have a future. A country that puts gun rights before its citizens’ safety cannot survive — full of angry white men with guns in MAGA and “Who Farted?” hats. Apparently, it’s not awful to Ingraham. After all, instead of advertisers fleeing her show, her ratings would rocket. She wouldn’t have to apologize, period!

Barring that apocalyptic outcome, Ingraham merely should be a better person.

D’Anne Witkowski is a poet, writer, and comedian living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBT politics for over a decade. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.

