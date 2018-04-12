“We are concerned that you are putting politics ahead of science and access to evidence-based health care that is critical for millions, and so we call on you to reverse course to ensure that our federal programs serve the needs of all people.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the HELP committee, and ranking member Patty Murray, today led 17 senators in sending a letter to President Trump expressing concerns about the removal of critical LGBT health and scientific information from the HHS-OWH and OMB websites. According to recent reports, resources and information aimed at improving health for lesbian and bisexual women as well as LGBT population health data were moved, rendered inaccessible, or entirely deleted from these federal websites.

The senators wrote: “We write to you to express serious concerns about the removal of critical LGBT health and scientific information from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Women’s Health website, and the removal of LGBT population-based data reports from the Federal Committee on Statistical Methodology, and from the Office of Management and Budget website.

We are troubled by these recent actions, which, coupled with other steps your Administration has taken to restrict information for LGBT people, reveal a pattern of censorship that fosters discrimination and undermines access to evidence-based healthcare resources that aid millions across the country. These actions could seriously compromise the health of LGBT individuals, who have less access to health care than the general population and suffer disproportionately from of a wide range of health conditions and disparities due to societal stigma and discrimination.”

You have repeatedly broken your campaign promises to support and protect the LGBT community, and this latest assault on a vulnerable population could further compromise the health of more than ten million LGBT people.”

0