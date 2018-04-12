Obituary: Lindi Marie Inman

July 10, 1969 – April 10, 2018

In the early morning hours of April 10, 2018, surrounded by family, Lindi passed from this life into eternity with a playful heart and a warrior’s courage in Murray, Utah. She fought valiantly against an aggressive form of lung cancer and set an example to all of us of how to do so with humor, optimism, and grace.

Lindi was born in Salt Lake City, the only daughter of Wayne Carl and Ina Jean Sanders Inman. She grew up in Murray, Utah with her “Big” little brother Bill, and loving extended family. She graduated from Granite High School in 1987 and promptly went to work, serving in several restaurants, working her way from cook and server at Dee’s to Store Manager of McDonald’s and Arby’s. Most recently, Lindi was the Catering Coordinator for Utah with Einstein’s Bagels, a job which she loved and co-workers who supported her through it all. Her work ethic was unmatched, an example she learned from her hard-working parents, and she was known to look after her employees in both their professional and personal lives.

Lindi had a passion for helping others, especially children, the homeless, and veterans. Lindi had sponsored fundraisers for No Kid Hungry and the Utah Food Bank. Lindi served in several capacities in the VFW Auxiliary Post 3586 (she was well known for her omelets for Sunday Brunch). She coordinated three years of Homeless Youth backpack drives for the VOA Youth Shelter, as well as providing sack lunches every Sunday through the winter. Her name is on the wall of donors as a tribute to her generosity and selflessness. Lindi also served as a Board Member and Treasurer for the Transgender Education Advocates (TEA) of Utah for four years, lending her hand to providing education, assistance, and support for her friends in the trans* and LGBTQ community.

Lindi gave and received love in abundance. She was joined on her life journey by three incredible ladies, to include Jan Pugmire and Karen Parrotte, both of whom she continued to care for and respect through the years. She was blessed to spend the last 15 years of her life with her devoted wife Connie, with whom she fought for equal recognition under the law. They celebrated their loving union three times with a Commitment Ceremony in 2003, legal marriage in Seattle on their 10th anniversary and finally, legally in Utah. She believed in marriage, and in her wife, and loved their crazy adventures together. Where one went, the other was always close by.

Her greatest treasures, by far, were her daughters, Sarah Marie and Jessie. She enjoyed watching them grow into beautiful young women and was so proud of their strength, kindness, and humor. They are the legacy which she leaves to this world, along with the memories of her dearest family hunting and camping in Flaming Gorge, Christmas and Easter gatherings and sharing in some of the best campfires the canyons ever held. Lindi was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan since the age of 10, loved football, the U of U, Tigger, Minions, Janet Jackson, Philly cheesesteaks, coloring, blowing bubbles, games and simply laughing with whoever was near her. She embodied the best of childlike joy and confident woman. She was a friend to all and a family member to many, both by blood and by choice. Her loss and impact will be deeply felt by many communities all across Utah.

Lindi is survived by her loving wife, Connie Anast-Inman of West Valley, Utah; precious daughters Sarah (Kris) Franklin, Murray, Utah, and Jessie Pugmire, West Jordan, Utah; incredible parents Wayne and Jean Inman, Murray, Utah; brother William (Beth) Inman, Cottonwood, Utah; Sister in law Denise (Ray) Wayman, West Valley City, Utah; Brother in law Chris Anast, Nephi, Utah; nieces Sage Inman and Sarah Anast, Aunts and Uncles Tom (Carol) Sanders, Jayne Sauter, Mike Inman, Betta Inman, Todd (Vicki) Inman, Becky (Dave) Cook; cousins she loved like siblings, too many friends to count and her two special loves, her dogs, Maggie and Georgie. She is preceded in death by her uncle Tim Inman, her Grandparents and mother and father in law.

Special thanks to Utah Cancer Specialists and Horizon Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of Lindi.

A viewing will be held for Lindi at Valley View Memorial on Sunday April 15 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, located at 4335 W. 4100 S. in West Valley. Celebration of Life for Lindi will be held Monday, April 16 at 11:00 AM at Valley View, with a viewing preceding services at 10:00 AM. The graveside service will follow the funeral at Valley View Memorial.

Tributes to Lindi would be well received by the VOA Homeless Youth Shelter, No Kid Hungry or Best Friends Animal Society with the hashtag #LindisLegacy.

Online condolences can be received at www.dignitymemorial.com

“You are my Sunshine, My Only Sunshine.”