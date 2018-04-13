Throughout the summer, the Deer Valley Music Festival is the home of the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO). Now in its 15th year, the festival is bringing an impressive lineup of performances to the stage at Deer Valley Resort’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

“[The] festival boasts a great mix of musical genres and world-class headliners, presented against the magnificent backdrop of Park City’s spectacular mountain scenery,” said USUO President and CEO Paul Meecham. “We’re excited to celebrate a milestone anniversary of the festival this summer. The symphony started playing shows at Deer Valley Resort in 1985, and it has become our second home.”

The festival includes 13 concerts over a six-week period. In sticking with tradition, a Patriotic Celebration concert opens the festival on Saturday, June 30.

The complete 2018 season lineup includes:

Patriotic Celebration starring Rachel Potter

June 30 | 7:30 p.m.

John Morris Russell, conductor

Rachel Potter, vocalist

Disney in Concert: A Silly Symphony Celebration

July 6 | 7:30 p.m.

Jerry Steichen, conductor

Broadway Hits by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Stephen Sondheim

July 7 | 7:30 p.m.

Jerry Steichen, conductor

Debbie Gravitte, vocalist

Christiane Noll, vocalist

Hugh Panaro, vocalist

ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA with the Utah Symphony

July 13 | 7:30 p.m.

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder with the Utah Symphony

July 14 | 7:30 p.m.

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Ricky Skaggs, guest artist

Kentucky Thunder, guest artists

Rick Springfield with the Utah Symphony

July 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Wolf Kerscheck, conductor

Rick Springfield, guest artist

Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony

July 21 | 7:30 p.m.

Kristin Chenoweth, vocalist

Amos Lee with the Utah Symphony

July 27 | 7:30 p.m.

Edwin Outwater, conductor

Amos Lee, guest artist

The Music of John Williams

July 28 | 7:30 p.m.

Edwin Outwater, conductor

The ‘70s vs The ‘80s

Aug. 3 | 7:30 p.m.

Edwin Outwater, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

TBD

Aug. 4 | 7:30 p.m.

Edwin Outwater, conductor

Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Violin Concerto

Aug. 10 | 7:30 p.m.

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Benjamin Beilman, violin

Cannoneers of the Wasatch

Michaella Calzaretts, chorus master

Utah Opera Chorus

The Utah Symphony performs Windborne’s Music of Pink Floyd

Aug. 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Randy Jackson, vocalist

Concert tickets for the general public go on sale April 17 at 10 a.m. Programming and guest artists subject to change. Performance tickets and lodging information are available by calling 801-533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org. For multiple music-filled evenings, the festival offers a Summer Design-A-Series package. Patrons may select four or more concerts from the festival and save 20 percent on single performance ticket prices.

For visiting guests, Deer Valley Resort Lodging and Reservation provides a Summer Concert Package for a 20 percent savings on deluxe accommodations and tickets to select concerts. And to complement any evening concert, Deer Valley also features Gourmet Picnic Bags filled with delicious epicurean items from Deer Valley’s kitchens, with options for children, and gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan meals. Place orders early and purchase by 5 p.m. the day before the event; no cancellations after that point.

For all concerts, guests are welcomed to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs less than nine inches high; pets not allowed. For more information on the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, Deer Valley lodging packages and Gourmet Picnic Bags, visit deervalley.com. To follow summer happenings at the resort on social media, search #deervalleymoment.

