Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced the winners of the Mayor’s Artists Awards, and the awards presentation, in conjunction with the Utah Arts Festival is on Friday, June 22, 7:30 p.m. at Washington Square. More than 25 years, the award honors individuals and organizations who’ve made a positive impact on the creative community of SLC.

“Salt Lake City is known for the vibrant art community that expands our cultural diversity and makes our city a wonderful place to live,” says Mayor Biskupski. “I am pleased to recognize these individuals and organizations for their contributions. The Utah Arts Festival embodies what is great about the arts and is the perfect venue for this award.”

This year’s Mayor’s Artists Awards recipients include:

Ann Poore, Literary Arts

Through her writing about the arts, Ann Poore has helped hundreds of artists with proposals, resumes, artist’s statements, and other types of writing to further their careers, express their thoughts, and explain their working methods. Her work with artists and the arts spans decades. As major newspapers in the state dropped coverage in the visual arts, Poore, who worked most of her career at The Salt Lake Tribune, has found ways to bring artists’ stories and work to the public, most recently through the online magazine 15 Bytes.

Her talent focuses on visual arts, literature, architecture, performance, and film. SLC is home to Utah’s cultural strength, and citizens come to know and enriched by the artmakers among them through the feature articles and criticism of dedicated writers like Poore.

Utah Arts Alliance, Service to the Arts — Organization

The Utah Arts Alliance celebrates its 15th anniversary this year as it continues its mission of fostering the arts in all forms to create an aware, empowered, and connected community. The UAA serves Utah through its programs and cultural facilities including the SLC Arts Hub, the Art Factory, the Urban Arts Gallery and Counterpoint Studios. The organization also hosts events including the Urban Arts Festival, Mural Fest and Illuminate — Utah’s Light Art and Tech Festival. This year the UAA launched KUAA 99.9 FM, a new cultural and multilingual radio station that serves Salt Lake City’s diverse community voices. The UAA is an innovative leader in Utah making arts programming and events accessible and affordable to artists and the public. For more info visit utaharts.org.

Kerri Hopkins, Service to the Arts — Individual

Kerri Hopkins is an advocate, educator, and administrator with a passion for working in the arts across a range of communities. She has lived on the west side for over a decade, which was an easy decision for her after working on projects with youth in Glendale while pursuing her MFA in film studies.

Much of her work since then has taken place through directing the ArtsBridge program at the University of Utah. Hopkins connects U students with young people in public schools and other community sites. Through this integrated program, young and professional artists have great experiences first-hand the change that art brings to a community. But above all, how art can empower a person. She is also the national director of the ArtsBridge America program. Hopkins currently serves on the board of Framework Arts and wrapping up her six-year term on the board of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, where she’s spent the last two years as chair.

Joe Marotta, Arts Education

Joe Marotta has been a professor of photography at the UofU for 40 years and retires this year. He has exhibited and collected photographs extensively, and many publications feature his work. His photographs explore the concept of time, the way we experience its passing and how that experience seems to be accelerating in the 21st century. Marotta has taught thousands of students, such as how best to use a film camera, fine art developing, and printing still pictures. He has evolved his techniques more recently using digital technology. Furthermore, Marotta has written grants so students could have the latest equipment to learn their craft. Recently, the West/Southwest Regional Conference of the Society of Photographic Education recognized Marotta with the Honored Educator Award.

